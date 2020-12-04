BRAINERD — The bleachers may have been empty, but the energy was still around from both Remington and Bluestem High. However, it was Lady Lions who came away with the win as they defeated the Broncos 43-25, capturing their first win of the season.

With the lack of fans and spectators at the gym, Lions Head coach Troy Babock wanted to bring excitement from his sidelines and was pleased on how his bench remained energetic the whole game.

"That was our goal from the get goal because we knew we weren’t going to get it from the sidelines," Babock said. " I was pleased with our energy and our effort the whole night."

Remington had three freshmen in the starting lineup and they had a tough task defending Bluestem’s all-state player, Lauren Donner. Yet the defense managed to keep the junior to only just 10 points the whole game, taking away some open looked shots from behind the arc.

"They had some real young talent," Babock said. "They played hard too. They were really aggressive and kept us from running our offense, and we didn’t get a whole lot of looks. Credit to their defense, they played really hard. "

While the Broncos defended the Donner well, it led the opportunity for Torrence Lovesee to take over as she was the top scorer for the Lions with 15 points. The Lions was also led by sophomore Riese Witty, who controlled the boards and blocked three shots on Remington. Remington had no answers against the size advantage of Witty (6-foot-1) and Lovesee (5’11).

"She’s a great leader and does the little things. She doesn’t just communicate and play hard. She does a wonderful job playing a well-rounded game." Babcock said. "Riese Witty is a young, very tall, and long post that we were really trying to make her a scoring threat. She does a good job rebounding for us too."

Bluestem had an early lead at 11-7 until Remington went on a 9-2 run, capturing their first lead to end the first half. In the third quarter, it was all Bluestem as they started the second half with a 9-0 run and outscored the Broncos 18-6.

After a Kirstyn Cooper’s corner three, the Lions captured their largest lead of the night at 26-17. Remington managed to catch up and make it a closer game in the fourth quarter, but time ran out for the Broncos.

Bluestem - 11;4;18;10 - 43

Remington - 7;9;6;13 - 35

Bluestem: Lovesee 15, Donner 10, Witty 7, Cooper 5, Hiedeman 2, Emmons 2, Korte 2

Remington: Ingalsbe 13, Hochstetler 6, Wedel 5, Spencer 5, Johnson 2, Entz 2, Van Zelfden 2