BRAINERD—It was not exactly how Matt Regier drew up for his Remington High School boys basketball team, but he'll take it as the Broncos steamrolled Bluestem High School 56-36, earning them their first win of the year.

"We wanted to give a real good effort," Regier said. "And I thought our defense created some easy looks for us. We got some offensive rebounds, led us to some easy baskets. I feel like we're going to be a pretty good shooting team, but it didn't really show tonight, but our guys adjusted well when the shots weren't fallen, so we started attacking the paint more."

The Broncos were led by their super sophomore Sam Entz, who finished the night with 16 points. After breaking out his freshman year, Regier expected nothing less but a strong sophomore campaign for Entz.

"This was a great, initial game for Sam to come out and score 16, really aggressive inside, made some free throws, and he's kind of a do-it-all guy," Regier said. "He handled the ball very well and he can shoot. So this was a great first game for him."

The first quarter at first slow as it was a low-scoring game with Remington having the edge at 9-8. The Broncos began to turn it on in the second quarter, where they outscored the Lions 21-4. The defense continued to shut down the Lions all the way through the fourth quarter.

Bluestem was able to put up 18 points in the fourth quarter, but the damage was already done for the Lions after only putting single-digit points in the first three quarters. Cooper Larsen and Kristofer Laidler were Bluestem's top leading scorer as each tied for 14 apiece.

Bluestem - 8;4;6;18 - 36

Remington - 9;21;16;10 - 56

BLUESTEM - Laidler 14, Wilson 14, Jackson 5, Walden 2, Emmons 1

REMINGTON - Entz 16, Scribner 11, T. Lewis 9, Jenkins 7, Cook 4, B. Lewis 4, Margreiter 3, Martin 2