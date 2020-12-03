Topeka High’s girls will begin the 2020-21 basketball season exactly where most people figured they would end last season. No. 1.

The Trojans posted a 23-0 mark in 2019-20 but saw their bid for an undefeated state title end prematurely when the state tournaments were canceled after the semifinals for COVID-19 concerns. In rolling to the semifinals, High had just two games all season decided by less than 10 points.

With the bulk of that squad returning this season it was no surprise when the Trojans opened the season ranked No. 1 in Class 6A in the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association’s preseason rankings. High is ranked one spot ahead of the team it demolished in last year’s state quarterfinals, Olathe North.

Washburn Rural, which captured the state title in 2018-19 but fell short of state a year ago, is ranked No. 6 in Class 6A, a spot behind Derby and a spot ahead of Dodge City.

Only one other city girls team is ranked. Seaman, which advanced to the Class 5A final four last year before seeing its title run ended as well, debuts at No. 7. The Vikings lost standouts Chloe Carter (graduation) and Camryn Turner (opted not to play) and return just two starters.

Only one city boys’ team is ranked to begin the season. Topeka West is No. 6 in Class 5A on the strength of returning starters Elijah Brooks and Trevion Alexander.

Highland Park, which advanced to the 5A state semifinals last season, is not ranked despite returning four starters from that squad.

The area is well-represented in the preseason rankings. Olpe’s girls lead three teams from the Lyon County League in the Class 1A Division I rankings, drawing the No. 1 spot after returning four starters from last year’s 25-0 team.

League rival Lebo is No. 4 and Burlingame is No. 5, while Twin Valley League members Centralia and Clifton-Clyde are Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, and Jackson Heights is No. 7 and Rural Vista No. 8.

TVL powers Valley Heights and Hanover also are ranked with Hanover No. 2 in Class 1A Division II and Heights No. 5 in Class 2A. Wabaunsee is No. 6 in 2A, while Jefferson North is No. 8 and Waverly is No. 9 in 1A II.

Nemaha Central, which went 24-0 last year, is No. 3 in Class 3A to start the season with Big Seven League rivals Sabetha (No. 5) and Jefferson West (No. 9) also ranked in 3A. Riley County is No. 7.

In Class 4A, Clay Center is No. 5.

On the boys’ side, Madison is the highest-ranked area team, starting No. 2 in 1A Division I. Lyon County League rivals Lebo (No. 6) and Olpe (No. 10) are also ranked in Division I.

Rock Creek is No. 4 in Class 3A, while Royal Valley is No. 5 and St. Marys is No. 8. In Class 2A, Lyndon is No. 4, while in 4A Tonganoxie is No. 5 and Ottawa is No. 6 and in 5A Emporia is No. 10.

In Class 6A, Lawrence is No. 3 and Free State is No. 8.

KBCA PRESEASON RANKINGS

BOYS

CLASS 6A

1. Blue Valley Northwest; 2. Blue Valley North; 3. Lawrence; 4. Campus; 5. Blue Valley; 6. Derby; 7. SM East; 8. Free State; 9. Olathe South; 10. SM Northwest.

CLASS 5A

1. Andover; 2. Basehor-Linwood; 3. Carroll; 4. Maize; 5. St. James Academy; 6. Kapaun; 7. Topeka West; 8. DeSoto; 9. Goddard; 10. Emporia.

CLASS 4A

1. Miege; 2. Augusta; 3. Parsons; 4. McPherson; 5. Tonganoxie; 6. Ottawa; 7. Buhler; 8. Paola; 9. Independence; 10. Clearwater.

CLASS 3A

1. Hesston; 2. Wichita Collegiate; 3. Cheney; 4. Rock Creek; 5. Royal Valley; 6. Galena; 7. Haven; 8. St. Marys; 9. Beloit; 10. Hoisington.

CLASS 2A

1. Hoxie; 2. Berean Academy; 3. Sterling; 4. Lyndon; 5. Belle Plaine; 6. Hillsboro; 7. Garden Plain; 8. Hutchinson Trinity; 9. Erie; 10. Ellinwood.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

1. St. John; 2. Madison; 3. Osborne; 4. South Gray; 5. Centralia; 6. Lebo; 7. Meade; 8. Udall; 9. Little River; 10. Olpe.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

1. St. Francis; 2. Logan-Palco; 3. Attica; 4. Wheatland-Grinnell; 5. Tribune; 6. South Haven; 7. Northern Valley; 8. Triplains-Brewster; 9. Pawnee Heights; 10. Beloit-St. John’s.

GIRLS

CLASS 6A

1. Topeka High; 2. Olathe North; 3. SM Northwest; 4. Wichita Heights; 5. Derby; 6. Washburn Rural; 7. Olathe West; 8. Dodge City; 9. SM West; 10. Olathe East.

CLASS 5A

1. Aquinas; 2. Andover Central; 3. KC Piper; 4. Maize; 5. Salina Central; 6. KC Schlagle; 7. Seaman; 8. Carroll; 9. Blue Valley Southwest; 10. Maize South.

CLASS 4A

1. Miege; 2. McPherson; 3. Nickerson; 4. Eudora; 5. Clay Center; 6. Andale; 7. Circle; 8. Louisburg; 9. Wellington; 10. Clearwater.

CLASS 3A

1. Cheney; 2. Halstead; 3. Nemaha Central; 4. Wichita Trinity; 5. Sabetha; 6. Hugton; 7. Riley County; 8. Phillipsburg; 9. Jefferson West; 10. Eureka.

CLASS 2A

1. Sterling; 2. Spearville; 3. Garden Plain; 4. WaKeeney; 5. Valley Heights; 6. Wabaunsee; 7. West Elk; 8. Jefferson North; 9. Hillsboro; 10. Bennington.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

1. Olpe; 2. Centralia; 3. Clifton-Clyde; 4. Lebo; 5. Burlingame; 6. Pratt-Skyline; 7. Jackson Heights; 8. Rural Vista; 9. Pretty Prairie; 10. St. John.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

1. Central Plains; 2. Hanover; 3. Cunningham; 4. Golden Plains; 5. Beloit-St. John’s; 6. St. Paul; 7. Hutchinson Central Christian; 8. Attica; 9. Waverly; 10. St. Francis.