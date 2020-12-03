AUGUSTA - A little over a week ago, the start of the winter sports seasons were in limbo. However, the decision came down and the sixth ranked Augusta Orioles wrestling team wasted no time putting their season in the win column.

KSHSAA ruled last week the seasons would progress without fans through Jan. 28, allowing only competitors and immediate workers of the event allowed in the venues.

"It was great to get out here, with or without fans," Augusta Head Coach Brandon Terry said. "It was different but fun."

Augusta beat Andover Central 75-6 in the first dual of the season.

"During the match, you couldn’t tell too much of a difference," Terry said. "As coaches and stuff, we block it out."

"It’s early in the season," Terry said. "We have some stuff to work on, like at the 138. We’ll get there."

Andover Central’s Jamie Ownbey put the Jaguars on the board with the pinfall win in the 138 lb. class over Aiden Chandler.

"We miss our fans but it was fun to be out here tonight," Terry said.

Though, the Orioles didn’t really need the fans tonight. They were flew through the dual, letting Andover Central never getting into the match.

Of 10 matches Augusta won on Thursday night, nine were by pinfall. Four were less than a minute into the match and all but were in the first round.

106-lb. No. 1 ranked Andy Lin moved up 113 lb. division and pinned Jason Newcomb within the first minute of his match.

Thomas Johnson narrowly defeated Central’s Jaydin Joy 4-3 in the 182-lb. class.

Augusta’s Jill High pinned Central’s Jordan Burford by pinfall in the only girl’s match of the night.

Andover Central’s only ranked wrestler, Bronx Wood, did not wrestle. Neither did ranked girl’s wrestler, Xara Bacci.

The Orioles will look to improve upon their win as they head to Pratty for an invitational this weekend.

"That will be a step up for us," Terry said. "Excited to see how we fair."

106 - Marcus Terry (Aug.) def. Justin Cluff by pinfall (1:09).

113 - Andy Lin (Aug.) def. Jason Newcomb by pinfall (0:06).

120 - Grady Fox (Aug.) def. Avery Basinger by pinfall (0:32).

126 - Collin Jackson (Aug.) def.d Devon Egan by pinfall (0:42).

132 - Austin Duncan (Aug.) def. Paul Klein by pinfall (3:29).

138 - Jamie Ownbey (And. Central) def. Aiden Chandler by pinfall (3:29).

145 - Roman Coldwell (Aug.) def. Jacob Brown by pinfall (2:41).

152 - Ben Duncan (Aug.) def. Devin Klug by pinfall. (1:06 1st).

160 - Tallon Neives wins by forfeit.

170 - Garrett Davis wins by forfeit

182 - Thomas Johnson (Aug.) def. Jaydin Joy by reg. decision (4-3).

195 - Jacob Money (Aug.) def. Garth Hutchison by pinfall (1:28).

220 - Holt Williams (Aug.) wins by forfeit.

285 - Randy Philavong (Aug.) wins by forfeit.