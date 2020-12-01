Girl’s

Player, School, Year.................................. PPG... RPG.. APG

Kimalee Cook, Circle, Senior........................ 15.4.... 2.5.... 1.5

Circle’s Cook was a second team selection to end last season and has committed to Southern Nazarene. She’s an explosive guard who can shoot the three and if you let her get into transition there is no catching her.

Cook shot 37 percent from three in wins last season and is a state champion track star. She’s expected to lead the T-Birds into 4A.

Lauren Donner, Bluestem, Junior................. 15.4.... 5.4.... 1.3

Donner transferred from Flinthills to Bluestem in the offseason where led the Mustangs to 10 wins and is expected to be a really nice addition to an already improved Bluestem Lady Lions team.

Donner scored 42 points in a win over Cedar Vale-Dexter last season, the most points in a game in the county last season.

Bailey Wilborn, Andover Central, Junior.......14.7.... 2.7.... 2.8

Wilborn is a dead eye from deep and can make you pay if you give her space. The Senior committed to Maine, putting the college decision behind her. Wilborn was second on her team in assists behind Jaden Newfarmer and shot 44 percent (79 of 178) from deep.

She’s almost automatic at the free throw line, hitting 82 percent last season.

Mallory Woolston, Andover, Senior............ 11.9.... 2.8.... 1.3

Andover’s leading scorer returns for her senior year. She also led her team in steals and was second in assists. Woolston shot a team high 32 percent on threes (62 of 195) last year and had 37 steals for the Trojans.

She has taken a visit to McPherson, so we expect the offers to start coming in this season for Woolston.

Preseason Count Player of the Year

Brittany Harshaw, Andover Central, Junior..17.0.... 4.2.... 2.5

Brittany Harshaw wasted zero time getting her college commitment out of the way as she prepared for her junior season.

It must be an Andover thing as she will head to Creighton, much like Jaylyn Agnew did.

With that out of the way, the junior is set to focus on the upcoming season and the potential championship that was left on the table last season.

Last season, Harshaw was the All-County Player of the Year, second-team Class 5A All-State and AVCTL-II first team.

While Stana Jefferson’s Jaguars are loaded with three commits at the Division I and II levels, Harshaw leads the team as she provides this inside out balance that is rare to match.

"You get someone who at her height can take you to the rim for most of the game but the next thing you know, she’s hitting threes," an opposing coach said. "

Harshaw attempted almost as many threes as teammate Bailey Wilborn, who is known for her three-shooting ability. You have a 6-foot player who can score inside and out, it’s a dangerous combination.

Harshaw averaged 17.1 points per game and 4.2 rebounds per game. She shot 47 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from beyond the three-point line. She also shot 74 percent from the free throw line.

Last season, Harshaw scored 20 or more points eight times. She scored 25 or more four times.

When players are of this caliber, you expect them to take yet another jump in play and that’s what we’ll probably see from Harshaw this season. She had a monster summer that saw her blow up in highlight videos through AAU/MAYB.

Boy’s

Player, School, Year........................................PPG.. RPG... APG

Kaleb Gaddis, Andover, Senior........................ 7.4..... 4.6..... 5.4

Gaddis is always the engine who makes the Andover team go. He’s a quick guard who can share the ball and shoot when he has to. While many know Jack Johnson for his scoring ability, it’s Gaddis who can really change the game at the point guard position.

One opposing coach told me Gaddis’ appears to be quiet but when Andover needs him, he can step up and that’s what makes him dangerous. You have to give him 100 percent attention for the whole game or he’ll make you pay.

Hunter Lowmaster, Flinthills, Sophomore...... 14.8... 6.5..... 0.5

The Flinthills Mustangs struggled in the win column last year but it was not due to Lowmaster’s effort. The sophomore had a stellar season in 1A, finishing with 14.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Lowmaster scored 20 or more points in six games last season, with Flinthills goes 4-2 in those games. With a lot of scoring graduated from a year ago, expect Lowmaster to take on a bigger offensive role than he already had.

Isaiah Miakori, Andover, Senior...................... 11.7... 3.3..... 2.0

For as dominate as a defender on the gridiron, Maikori matches it on the basketball court. The senior does not shy away from any challenge as he often takes the best player of the opposing team.

He can score, too. He averaged 11.7 points per game last season, forcing opponents to give him attention, giving his teammates more 1-on-1 time than expecting the double team.

Ely Wilcox, Augusta, Senior............................. 8.4..... 5.1.... NA

Wilcox is a banger for the Orioles. At 6-5, he provides a size advantage with his speed on the court is a unique talent. He can defend and he can score, hitting 8.4 points per game last year and was one of the best rebounders last year with 5.1 board per game.

He’s a physical player who can say he has an all around game for the Orioles.

Preseason Count Player of the Year

Jack Johnson, Andover, Senior...................... 19.1... 5.0..... 2.3

The reigning All-County Player of the Year returns for his senior season with an opportunity to repeat but don’t tell Jack Johnson that.

The senior is all about his team and his team first. He defers to his teammates on the court, averaging almost three assists per game last year, and it’s a large reason why the Andover Trojans went 22-0.

He was an all-county, all-league and an Topeka Capital-Journal Class 5A All-State selection last season.

Johnson can get hot at any moment and when he’s on, he’s on. He doesn’t really miss and it’s a reason why the Trojans will once again defer to him on offense.

Johnson is like a heater when he’s on. He gets on and it takes him awhile to cool off. He can go on Curry-like runs with his barrage of threes that can go up. Just ask teams all last season that found themselves close but Johnson turned it on and turned opponents away.

"What makes him so tough is he can score from wherever and not just from 3," An opposing coach said. "He can get to the line. So, you have to have to respect his ability to drive and that gives him room to hit those threes."

Johnson shot 38.9 percent from three last year (60 of 154) and had a couple of real bangers of buckets, like his game winner at Derby after the Trojans trailed by almost 20.

In September, Johnson chose to commit to Dallas Baptist, a Division II school that is more known for their baseball ability.

When asked why he chose Dallas Baptist over the Division I offers he had, Johnson cited his ability to win a championship there.