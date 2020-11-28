LAWRENCE — Just minutes into what became the program’s latest lopsided setback, Kansas football found itself in a staggering hole.

And, truth be told, the Jayhawks did most of the digging themselves.

KU’s offense, defense and special teams slipped on metaphorical banana peels early and often en route to a 59-23 defeat to TCU on Saturday night inside a mostly empty David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Les Miles’ crew offered virtually no resistance in its first contest in three weeks, falling behind 24-0 less than 12 minutes into a game that ended with the Jayhawks on the wrong end of a blowout for the eight time in eight tries this season.

Consider what KU "accomplished," for lack of a better word, across a calamitous first quarter:

• The Jayhawk defense surrendered two wide-wide-wide-open touchdown receptions, a 46-yard to Pro Wells and a 26-yarder to Carter Ware in scores that saw no defender within 10 yards of those Horned Frog tight ends.

• The KU offense snapped a pair of balls well over the head of freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels in plays that resulted in 23- and 24-yard losses, sinking a pair of drives and contributing to a total yardage differential at the end of the opening period of 187-6.

• Kicking out of its own end zone, the Jayhawk special teams group surrendered a 37-yard punt return touchdown run back by TCU’s Derius Davis, who somehow zigged and zagged his way through the congested pathway to the end zone. That folly followed a 20-yard punt from the unit on its first boot of the contest.

Kwamie Lassiter’s 48-yard touchdown catch from Daniels with 1:22 left in the first quarter put a temporary pause on the bludgeoning, but TCU didn’t take its foot off the gas.

Wells responded to that score by hauling in his team’s third wide-open touchdown of the evening, a 24-yarder, and quarterback Max Duggan chugged through the heart of the Jayhawk defense to score on a 48-yard scamper that gave the Horned Frogs a 38-6 edge with 1:06 left in the opening half.

KU (0-8, 0-7 Big 12) then inserted at quarterback junior Miles Kendrick, who for a short time stabilized the offense. But the wheels fell off once more late — TCU cornerback C.J. Ceasar scored on a 30-yard pick-six on the second play of the fourth quarter, and linebacker Dee Winters’ 2-yard scoop-and-score on a Kendrick fumble pushed the visitors’ lead to 59-20 with 10:02 remaining.

Those plays tied a nice bow on the more-than-comfortable win for the Horned Frogs (4-4, 4-4).

TCU finished the contest with 337 yards on the ground, with five Horned Frogs rushing for at least 30 yards. Zach Evans' 12 carries for 100 yards paced TCU in that department. Duggan was only 3-for-11 passing for 96 yards, but all three of his completions went for touchdowns.

Kendrick, meanwhile, was 11-for-18 for 166 yards and two touchdowns but also had the two turnovers returned for Horned Frog touchdowns. Daniels was 4-for-13 for 57 yards and a touchdown, and Thomas MacVittie completed his lone pass attempt for 4 yards.

KU running back Amauri Pesek-Hickson, a true freshman, filled in for Velton Gardner and Daniel Hishaw and totaled 100 rushing yards on 22 carries, while Jayhawk wide receivers Lassiter (seven catches, 116 yards and a touchdown) and Luke Grimm (four catches, 72 yards and two touchdowns) authored memorable individual performances.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.