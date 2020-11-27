EL DORADO -- There’s no one who really embodied what it meant to sacrifice every than what Zach Wittenberg did this season. The senior put his body on the line and was a large reason why the El Dorado Wildcats had one of their best season in 20 years.

It’s the reason why the future is so bright for the Wildcats.

Wittenberg finished 1,247 yards in only eight games (155.9 per game). More important, the impact made helped El Dorado to five wins, their most since 2002. It was the fewest losses in a season since 2000 when they also lost only three games.

"I remember in middle school not winning a game," Wittenberg said earleir this season. "I will never forget these memories and these guys."

A lot of that turn around also falls on the 2020 Coach of the Year, Wes Bell.

The former college defensive coordinator has really found his calling at El Dorado. For a school that had seen coaching turnover every other year or so for the last decade, what Bell has done hasn’t gone unnoticed. He was named Co-Coach of the Year in the AVCTL-III league and is a nominee for 4A Coach of the Year. He’s our pick for Coach of the Year.

The one thing he’s helped his team by is just learning how to expect a win. This team expects to win every time now.

Last but certainly not least is Ashton Ngo, the senior for Andover is your 2020 Defensive Player of the Year.

While Ngo can run it and throw it if needed, he’s a consummate professional on and off the football field. He sacrifices everything for his team and will do anything that is asked, even if that means playing quarterback... which he did last year.

This year? He’s just helped the Trojans to arguably the most dominant defense in Class 5A. That includes being around Mill Valley and Wichita Northwest. Had the Trojans defense had a shot, I think they could have held their own.

Offensive Most Valuable Player

Zach Wittenberg, El Dorado, Senior

Stats: 230 carries 1,247 yards (5.4 yards per carry; 155.9 yards per game) and 13 touchdowns.

Opposing coach Sean Price’s opinion: "Zach is a big, strong and fast player that was very tough to handle. As physical of a running back that I have seen in a few years."

Defensive Player of the Year

Ashton Ngo, Andover, Senior

Defensive Stats: 77 Tackles; 26 Solos; 51 Assists; 2 Sacks; 9 TFL

Opposing coach Tom Beason on Ngo: "It seemed like Ashton started for Andover for longer than four years! He has been making an impact for them defensively since he was a youngster. His nose for the ball and aggressive tackling made him a formidable linebacker, but the best thing he did for his team was to be a leader when times were tough. Ashton made countless sacrifices for his team by playing multiple positions and well as special teams. Ngo is a beast and he was a fun competitor to battle year in, year out."

Coach of the Year

Wes Bell, El Dorado

Record: 5-3, third seed in the Class 4A West. 7-10 overall in two seasons at El Dorado

Buhler’s Stever Warner on Bell: "Coach Bell has changed the culture at El Dorado High School. His players are playing at a new level and he has done an outstanding job with them. "

All-County team

Offense

QB – Chase White, Andover Central, Sr.

130 of 195 for 1,619 yards passing with 15 TDs 6 INTs

Skill – Zach Wittenberg, Sr. – El Dorado

230 carries, 1,247 yards and 13 TDs.

Skill – Max Middleton, Jr. – Andover

184 carries, 1,030 yards and 8 TDs

Skill – Bryce Bischler, Sr. – Rose Hill

49 receptions, 712 yards and 7 TDs

Skill – Ryan Andrews, Sr. - Augusta

112 carries, 734 yards, 9 TDs; 14 receptions, 233 yards and 3 TDs

Skill – Davin Simms, Andover Central, Sr.

37 receptions, 490 yards and 6 TDs

Skill – Dalton Hilyard, Douglass, Sr.

150 carries, 848 yards, 10 TDs

OL – Noah Bolticoff, Rose Hill, Sr.

AVCTL-IV First team

OL – Drew Daniels, Andover Central, Sr.

AVCTL-II accolades have not been named yet.

OL – Gavin Bell, El Dorado, Jr.

AVCTL-III First team

OL – Avery Fahnestock, Jr. – Andover

AVCTL-II accolades have not been named yet.

OL – Caleb Husselman, Augusta, Jr.

AVCTL-III First team

Defense

DL – Dez Stitt, El Dorado, Sr.

15 solo tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks

DL – Dillon Schobourgh, Andover, Sr.

63 Tackles; 21 Solos; 42 Assists; 2 Sack; 4 TFL

DL – Cash Money, Augusta, Sr.

AVCTL-III Second team

DL - Connor Clausing, El Dorado, Jr.

30 solo tackles; 5 TFLs; 2 sacks; 3 fumble recoveries, 1 defensive TD.

LB – Jacob Rees, Andover Central, Sr.

44 tackles, 18 solo, 11.5 TFLs

LB – Chandler Goodnight, Jr. – Andover

48 Tackles; 18 Solo;2 Sacks; 6 TFLs

LB – Ashton Ngo, Sr. – Andover

77 Tackles; 26 Solos; 51 Assists; 2 Sacks; 9 TFL

LB – Ashton Barkdull, Jr. – Andover Central

60 tackles; 38 solo; 8.5 TFLs; 2 fumble forced, 1 fumble recovery, 1 blocked field goal

DB – Jack Bell, Sr. – Andover Central

37 tackles, 24 solo, 5 INT, 1 Fumble forced.

DB – Isaiah Maikori, Sr. – Andover

37 Tackles; 14 Solo; 4 INTs; 1 Fumble Recovery

DB – Ely Wilcox, Sr. – Augusta

68 tackles, 64 solo, 16 TFLs, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 3 punt blocks, 3 blocked kicks

DB – Keegan Beavers, Sr. – Rose Hill

77 tackles, 33 solo, 2 TFLs

Kicker - Chase White, Andover Central, Sr.

PATs: 29 of 31 (90%) FGs: 4 of 5 (80%) Long of 35.