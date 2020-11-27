Charles Chaney ChuckChaneyBCTG

Friday

Nov 27, 2020 at 2:51 PM


EL DORADO -- There’s no one who really embodied what it meant to sacrifice every than what Zach Wittenberg did this season. The senior put his body on the line and was a large reason why the El Dorado Wildcats had one of their best season in 20 years.


It’s the reason why the future is so bright for the Wildcats.


Wittenberg finished 1,247 yards in only eight games (155.9 per game). More important, the impact made helped El Dorado to five wins, their most since 2002. It was the fewest losses in a season since 2000 when they also lost only three games.


"I remember in middle school not winning a game," Wittenberg said earleir this season. "I will never forget these memories and these guys."


A lot of that turn around also falls on the 2020 Coach of the Year, Wes Bell.


The former college defensive coordinator has really found his calling at El Dorado. For a school that had seen coaching turnover every other year or so for the last decade, what Bell has done hasn’t gone unnoticed. He was named Co-Coach of the Year in the AVCTL-III league and is a nominee for 4A Coach of the Year. He’s our pick for Coach of the Year.


The one thing he’s helped his team by is just learning how to expect a win. This team expects to win every time now.


Last but certainly not least is Ashton Ngo, the senior for Andover is your 2020 Defensive Player of the Year.


While Ngo can run it and throw it if needed, he’s a consummate professional on and off the football field. He sacrifices everything for his team and will do anything that is asked, even if that means playing quarterback... which he did last year.


This year? He’s just helped the Trojans to arguably the most dominant defense in Class 5A. That includes being around Mill Valley and Wichita Northwest. Had the Trojans defense had a shot, I think they could have held their own.


Offensive Most Valuable Player


Zach Wittenberg, El Dorado, Senior


Stats: 230 carries 1,247 yards (5.4 yards per carry; 155.9 yards per game) and 13 touchdowns.


Opposing coach Sean Price’s opinion: "Zach is a big, strong and fast player that was very tough to handle. As physical of a running back that I have seen in a few years."


Defensive Player of the Year


Ashton Ngo, Andover, Senior


Defensive Stats: 77 Tackles; 26 Solos; 51 Assists; 2 Sacks; 9 TFL


Opposing coach Tom Beason on Ngo: "It seemed like Ashton started for Andover for longer than four years! He has been making an impact for them defensively since he was a youngster. His nose for the ball and aggressive tackling made him a formidable linebacker, but the best thing he did for his team was to be a leader when times were tough. Ashton made countless sacrifices for his team by playing multiple positions and well as special teams. Ngo is a beast and he was a fun competitor to battle year in, year out."


Coach of the Year


Wes Bell, El Dorado


Record: 5-3, third seed in the Class 4A West. 7-10 overall in two seasons at El Dorado


Buhler’s Stever Warner on Bell: "Coach Bell has changed the culture at El Dorado High School. His players are playing at a new level and he has done an outstanding job with them. "


All-County team


Offense


QB – Chase White, Andover Central, Sr.


130 of 195 for 1,619 yards passing with 15 TDs 6 INTs


Skill – Zach Wittenberg, Sr. – El Dorado


230 carries, 1,247 yards and 13 TDs.


Skill – Max Middleton, Jr. – Andover


184 carries, 1,030 yards and 8 TDs


Skill – Bryce Bischler, Sr. – Rose Hill


49 receptions, 712 yards and 7 TDs


Skill – Ryan Andrews, Sr. - Augusta


112 carries, 734 yards, 9 TDs; 14 receptions, 233 yards and 3 TDs


Skill – Davin Simms, Andover Central, Sr.


37 receptions, 490 yards and 6 TDs


Skill – Dalton Hilyard, Douglass, Sr.


150 carries, 848 yards, 10 TDs


OL – Noah Bolticoff, Rose Hill, Sr.


AVCTL-IV First team


OL – Drew Daniels, Andover Central, Sr.


AVCTL-II accolades have not been named yet.


OL – Gavin Bell, El Dorado, Jr.


AVCTL-III First team


OL – Avery Fahnestock, Jr. – Andover


AVCTL-II accolades have not been named yet.


OL – Caleb Husselman, Augusta, Jr.


AVCTL-III First team


Defense


DL – Dez Stitt, El Dorado, Sr.


15 solo tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks


DL – Dillon Schobourgh, Andover, Sr.


63 Tackles; 21 Solos; 42 Assists; 2 Sack; 4 TFL


DL – Cash Money, Augusta, Sr.


AVCTL-III Second team


DL - Connor Clausing, El Dorado, Jr.


30 solo tackles; 5 TFLs; 2 sacks; 3 fumble recoveries, 1 defensive TD.


LB – Jacob Rees, Andover Central, Sr.


44 tackles, 18 solo, 11.5 TFLs


LB – Chandler Goodnight, Jr. – Andover


48 Tackles; 18 Solo;2 Sacks; 6 TFLs


LB – Ashton Ngo, Sr. – Andover


77 Tackles; 26 Solos; 51 Assists; 2 Sacks; 9 TFL


LB – Ashton Barkdull, Jr. – Andover Central


60 tackles; 38 solo; 8.5 TFLs; 2 fumble forced, 1 fumble recovery, 1 blocked field goal


DB – Jack Bell, Sr. – Andover Central


37 tackles, 24 solo, 5 INT, 1 Fumble forced.


DB – Isaiah Maikori, Sr. – Andover


37 Tackles; 14 Solo; 4 INTs; 1 Fumble Recovery


DB – Ely Wilcox, Sr. – Augusta


68 tackles, 64 solo, 16 TFLs, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 3 punt blocks, 3 blocked kicks


DB – Keegan Beavers, Sr. – Rose Hill


77 tackles, 33 solo, 2 TFLs


Kicker - Chase White, Andover Central, Sr.


PATs: 29 of 31 (90%) FGs: 4 of 5 (80%) Long of 35.