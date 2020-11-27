EL DORADO -- There’s no one who really embodied what it meant to sacrifice every than what Zach Wittenberg did this season. The senior put his body on the line and was a large reason why the El Dorado Wildcats had one of their best season in 20 years.
It’s the reason why the future is so bright for the Wildcats.
Wittenberg finished 1,247 yards in only eight games (155.9 per game). More important, the impact made helped El Dorado to five wins, their most since 2002. It was the fewest losses in a season since 2000 when they also lost only three games.
"I remember in middle school not winning a game," Wittenberg said earleir this season. "I will never forget these memories and these guys."
A lot of that turn around also falls on the 2020 Coach of the Year, Wes Bell.
The former college defensive coordinator has really found his calling at El Dorado. For a school that had seen coaching turnover every other year or so for the last decade, what Bell has done hasn’t gone unnoticed. He was named Co-Coach of the Year in the AVCTL-III league and is a nominee for 4A Coach of the Year. He’s our pick for Coach of the Year.
The one thing he’s helped his team by is just learning how to expect a win. This team expects to win every time now.
Last but certainly not least is Ashton Ngo, the senior for Andover is your 2020 Defensive Player of the Year.
While Ngo can run it and throw it if needed, he’s a consummate professional on and off the football field. He sacrifices everything for his team and will do anything that is asked, even if that means playing quarterback... which he did last year.
This year? He’s just helped the Trojans to arguably the most dominant defense in Class 5A. That includes being around Mill Valley and Wichita Northwest. Had the Trojans defense had a shot, I think they could have held their own.
Offensive Most Valuable Player
Zach Wittenberg, El Dorado, Senior
Stats: 230 carries 1,247 yards (5.4 yards per carry; 155.9 yards per game) and 13 touchdowns.
Opposing coach Sean Price’s opinion: "Zach is a big, strong and fast player that was very tough to handle. As physical of a running back that I have seen in a few years."
Defensive Player of the Year
Ashton Ngo, Andover, Senior
Defensive Stats: 77 Tackles; 26 Solos; 51 Assists; 2 Sacks; 9 TFL
Opposing coach Tom Beason on Ngo: "It seemed like Ashton started for Andover for longer than four years! He has been making an impact for them defensively since he was a youngster. His nose for the ball and aggressive tackling made him a formidable linebacker, but the best thing he did for his team was to be a leader when times were tough. Ashton made countless sacrifices for his team by playing multiple positions and well as special teams. Ngo is a beast and he was a fun competitor to battle year in, year out."
Coach of the Year
Wes Bell, El Dorado
Record: 5-3, third seed in the Class 4A West. 7-10 overall in two seasons at El Dorado
Buhler’s Stever Warner on Bell: "Coach Bell has changed the culture at El Dorado High School. His players are playing at a new level and he has done an outstanding job with them. "
All-County team
Offense
QB – Chase White, Andover Central, Sr.
130 of 195 for 1,619 yards passing with 15 TDs 6 INTs
Skill – Zach Wittenberg, Sr. – El Dorado
230 carries, 1,247 yards and 13 TDs.
Skill – Max Middleton, Jr. – Andover
184 carries, 1,030 yards and 8 TDs
Skill – Bryce Bischler, Sr. – Rose Hill
49 receptions, 712 yards and 7 TDs
Skill – Ryan Andrews, Sr. - Augusta
112 carries, 734 yards, 9 TDs; 14 receptions, 233 yards and 3 TDs
Skill – Davin Simms, Andover Central, Sr.
37 receptions, 490 yards and 6 TDs
Skill – Dalton Hilyard, Douglass, Sr.
150 carries, 848 yards, 10 TDs
OL – Noah Bolticoff, Rose Hill, Sr.
AVCTL-IV First team
OL – Drew Daniels, Andover Central, Sr.
AVCTL-II accolades have not been named yet.
OL – Gavin Bell, El Dorado, Jr.
AVCTL-III First team
OL – Avery Fahnestock, Jr. – Andover
AVCTL-II accolades have not been named yet.
OL – Caleb Husselman, Augusta, Jr.
AVCTL-III First team
Defense
DL – Dez Stitt, El Dorado, Sr.
15 solo tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks
DL – Dillon Schobourgh, Andover, Sr.
63 Tackles; 21 Solos; 42 Assists; 2 Sack; 4 TFL
DL – Cash Money, Augusta, Sr.
AVCTL-III Second team
DL - Connor Clausing, El Dorado, Jr.
30 solo tackles; 5 TFLs; 2 sacks; 3 fumble recoveries, 1 defensive TD.
LB – Jacob Rees, Andover Central, Sr.
44 tackles, 18 solo, 11.5 TFLs
LB – Chandler Goodnight, Jr. – Andover
48 Tackles; 18 Solo;2 Sacks; 6 TFLs
LB – Ashton Ngo, Sr. – Andover
77 Tackles; 26 Solos; 51 Assists; 2 Sacks; 9 TFL
LB – Ashton Barkdull, Jr. – Andover Central
60 tackles; 38 solo; 8.5 TFLs; 2 fumble forced, 1 fumble recovery, 1 blocked field goal
DB – Jack Bell, Sr. – Andover Central
37 tackles, 24 solo, 5 INT, 1 Fumble forced.
DB – Isaiah Maikori, Sr. – Andover
37 Tackles; 14 Solo; 4 INTs; 1 Fumble Recovery
DB – Ely Wilcox, Sr. – Augusta
68 tackles, 64 solo, 16 TFLs, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 3 punt blocks, 3 blocked kicks
DB – Keegan Beavers, Sr. – Rose Hill
77 tackles, 33 solo, 2 TFLs
Kicker - Chase White, Andover Central, Sr.
PATs: 29 of 31 (90%) FGs: 4 of 5 (80%) Long of 35.