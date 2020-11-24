The AVCTL coaches have finally voted and named Rose Hill senior Caden Dinkel as the league’s Most Valuable Player for the 2020 season.

Dinkel helped the Rose Hill Rockets advance to the Class 4A semifinals this season as they finished the year with a 16-3-1 on the year.

Augusta’s Dusty Buell was named Coach of the Year for getting the Augusta Orioles to yet another successful season as the Orioles went 13-4 and were regional runner-ups.

Since the Orioles won only three matches in 2017, they have rolled off 34 victories, going 34-18 over the last three seasons.

El Dorado’s Jett Roberts impressed all coaches by being named the first-team all goal keeper, despite a winless record from the team. Roberts stopped 35 saves in a loss to Buhler this season and another 20 saves in a match against Rose Hill.

Augusta finished with eight players on all teams. Rose Hill led the way with 11 selections. El Dorado had two and Circle had three.

Most Valuable Player: Caden Dinkel, Rose Hill, Sr.

Coach of the Year: Dusty Buell, Augusta

First team

MIDFIELDERS

Drew Leck – Rose Hill

Anthony Orocio – Augusta

Conor Olson – Mcpherson

Michael Fajarda – Circle

DEFENDERS

Ethan Anderson – Rose Hill

Wyatt Pankratz – Augusta

Logan Ediger – McPherson

Justin Nguyen - Winfield

FORWARDS

Caden Dinkel – Rose Hill

Payton Ball – Augusta

Cody Achilles – McPherson

Kyan Towles – Winfield

GOAL KEEPERS

Jett Roberts – El Dorado

Second team

MIDFIELDERS

Jaden Kretzer – Buhler

Charlie Black – Rose hill

Tyler Bontrager – McPherson

Zach Hammar – Winfield

DEFENDERS

Chase Nash – Mulvane

Dawsyn VAldois – Buhler

Teagan Cobb – Rose Hill

Wesley Wurm – McPherson

FORWARDS

Kayden Polk – Buhler

Timmy Hoopes – Rose Hill

Kaden Kearney – Augusta

Caden Hardgrove – McPherson

GOAL KEEPERS

Temo Luna-Berumen – Rose Hill

Honorable Mention

MIDFIELDERS

Jax Gerber – Mulvane

Chayton Pfannestiel – Mulvane

Caden Stuckey – Buhler

Colton Stuckey – Buhler

Andruw Weeks – Rose Hill

Connor Inlow – Augusta

Xander Roberts – Augusta

Tito Mendez – McPherson

Albert Compala – Winfield

DEFENDERS

Ben Thorson – Mulvane

Ethan tucker – Rose Hill

Gavin Strawn – Rose Hill

Sid Leep – Circle

Nathan Joseoph – Augusta

Reid Schuckman – McPherson

Chris Norton – Winfield

Tre Thiel – Winfield

FORWARDS

Caleb Perkins – Mulvane

Jalen Cherry – Buhler

Zach Hoang – Rose Hill

Connor Khran – Circle

Camden Carter – El Dorado

Josh Everhart – McPherson

Julie Washington – Winfield

GOAL KEEPERS

Jax Fredrick – Buhler

Kyle Allman - Augusta