The coaches in the third division of the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League made their selections with the McPherson Bullpups finally getting eliminated and the county was well represented throughout the lists.

Sam Elliott, who ran all over the league is your offensive MVP and Brycen Labertew from McPherson is your defensive MVP.

The League gave it a three-way tie for the head coach of the year to Jace Pavlovich, Steve Warner and El Dorado’s Wes Bell.

Augusta had five first-team selections and El Dorado had three.

All together, Augusta had 20 players named to the ALL-AVCTL, whether it was honorable mention or a team selection. El Dorado had 15 players and coach Bell. Circle had nine.

First team selections

Linebacker: Ely Wilcox, Augusta, Sr.; Zach Wittenberg, El Dorado, Sr.

Kicker: Kyler Kohls, Augusta, Sr.

Running back: Ryan Andrews, Augusta, Sr.; Zach Wittenberg, El Dorado, Sr.

O-Line: Gaving Bell, El Dorado, Jr.; Caleb Husselman, Augusta, Jr.

Special teams: Sebastian Flowers, Augusta, Jr.

Second team selections

D-Line: Gavin Bell, El Dorado, Jr.; Cash Money, Augusta, Sr.

Linebacker: Jalen Rice, El Dorado, So.; Holt Williams, Augusta, Jr.

Defensive Back: Dravin Fowler, El Dorado, Sr.; Kaden McDaniel, Augusta, So.; Lukas Rogers, Circle, Sr.

Quarterback: Gannon White, El Dorado, So.

Wide Receiver: Ely Wilcox, Augusta, Sr.

O-Line: Dylen Slusser, Augusta, So.; Dez Stitt, El Dorado, Sr.

Honorable Mention

D-Line: Preston Bratton, Augusta, Jr.; Brayden Ketterman, Circle, Sr.; Jake Shaults, Circle, Sr.; Dez Stitt, El Dorado, Sr.; Sam Uhlman, Circle, Jr.

Linebacker: Connor Clausing, El Dorado, Jr.; Thomas Johnson, Augusta, So.; Cort Ott, Circle, Sr.

Defensive Back: Dylan Bougher, Circle, Jr.; Duke Lichlyter, Augusta, Sr.; Luke McGinnis, Circle, Jr.; Jaydon Sundgren, El Dorado, Jr.

Quarterback: Jett Hand, Augusta, Sr.; Luke McGinnis, Circle, Jr.

Running Back: Hunter Anderson, Augusta, Jr.; Jaydon Sundgren, El Dorado, Jr.

Wide Receiver: Sebastian Flower, Augusta, Jr.; Ty Smith, Circle, So.

O-Line: Michael Riddle, El Dorado, So.; Zach Timberlake, Augusta, Sr.; Nate Volkman, Augusta, Sr.; Levi Wittenberg, El Dorado, So.

Special teams: Drew Veatch, El Dorado, So.

Defensive MVP: Brycen Labertew, McPherson, Sr.

Offensive MVP: Sam Elliott, Buhler, Sr.

Co-Coach of the Year: Wes Bell, El Dorado; Jace Pavlovich, McPherson; Steve Warner, Buhler.