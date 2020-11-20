Charles Chaney ChuckChaneyBCTG

Friday

Nov 20, 2020 at 1:46 PM


When coaches send us their middle school books, we are doing our best to get them at least online. Here are Thursday night’s middle school box scores.


Varsity


Flinthills girls 48, Udall 0


Udall 0;0;0;0 - 0


Flinthills 25;10;9;4 - 49


Udall - none.


Flinthills - Wight 12, Scribner 11, P. Corter 11, Randall 8, K. Corter 2, Heimgartner 2, Gleason 2.


JV


Flinthills girls 34, Udall 1


Udall 0;0;0;1 - 1


Flinthills 14;10;8;2; - 34


Udall - Byers 1.


Flinthills - K. Corter 8, Bohnen 6, Heimgartner 6, Gleason 6, Poston 4, Taylor 2, A. Scribner 2.


Varsity


Berean 29, Remington 18


Berean - Balzer 14, Bisterfeldt 8, Wine 5, Budde 2


Remington - Bowling 9, McCormick 4, Phipps 3, Entz 2