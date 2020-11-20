When coaches send us their middle school books, we are doing our best to get them at least online. Here are Thursday night’s middle school box scores.

Varsity

Flinthills girls 48, Udall 0

Udall 0;0;0;0 - 0

Flinthills 25;10;9;4 - 49

Udall - none.

Flinthills - Wight 12, Scribner 11, P. Corter 11, Randall 8, K. Corter 2, Heimgartner 2, Gleason 2.

JV

Flinthills girls 34, Udall 1

Udall 0;0;0;1 - 1

Flinthills 14;10;8;2; - 34

Udall - Byers 1.

Flinthills - K. Corter 8, Bohnen 6, Heimgartner 6, Gleason 6, Poston 4, Taylor 2, A. Scribner 2.

Varsity

Berean 29, Remington 18

Berean - Balzer 14, Bisterfeldt 8, Wine 5, Budde 2

Remington - Bowling 9, McCormick 4, Phipps 3, Entz 2