Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and other big games from around the state.

Last week: 23-8

Overall: 236-63 (78.9%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

Class 6A

OLATHE NORTH 30, BV North 21

Derby 45, JUNCTION CITY 30

Class 5A

MILL VALLEY 25, St. Thomas Aquinas 22

WICHITA NORTHWEST 50, Bishop Carroll 21

Class 4A

Bishop Miege 49, ST. JAMES ACADEMY 24

MCPHERSON 56, Arkansas City 14

Class 3A

PERRY-LECOMPTON 32, Holton 28

ANDALE 47, Wichita Collegiate 7

Class 2A

Hoisington 34, BELOIT 20

Rossville 26, NEMAHA CENTRAL 18

Class 1A

OLPE 21, Lyndon 14

Inman 33, OAKLEY 18

Class 8-MAN I

Wichita County 58, HOXIE 12

Madison 45, LITTLE RIVER 24

Class 8-MAN II

HANOVER 42, Frankfort 21

VICTORIA 28, St. Francis 26