Charles Chaney ChuckChaneyBCTG

Friday

Nov 20, 2020 at 4:45 PM


Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and other big games from around the state.


Last week: 23-8


Overall: 236-63 (78.9%)


HOME TEAM IN CAPS


Class 6A


OLATHE NORTH 30, BV North 21


Derby 45, JUNCTION CITY 30


Class 5A


MILL VALLEY 25, St. Thomas Aquinas 22


WICHITA NORTHWEST 50, Bishop Carroll 21


Class 4A


Bishop Miege 49, ST. JAMES ACADEMY 24


MCPHERSON 56, Arkansas City 14


Class 3A


PERRY-LECOMPTON 32, Holton 28


ANDALE 47, Wichita Collegiate 7


Class 2A


Hoisington 34, BELOIT 20


Rossville 26, NEMAHA CENTRAL 18


Class 1A


OLPE 21, Lyndon 14


Inman 33, OAKLEY 18


Class 8-MAN I


Wichita County 58, HOXIE 12


Madison 45, LITTLE RIVER 24


Class 8-MAN II


HANOVER 42, Frankfort 21


VICTORIA 28, St. Francis 26