Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and other big games from around the state.
Last week: 23-8
Overall: 236-63 (78.9%)
HOME TEAM IN CAPS
Class 6A
OLATHE NORTH 30, BV North 21
Derby 45, JUNCTION CITY 30
Class 5A
MILL VALLEY 25, St. Thomas Aquinas 22
WICHITA NORTHWEST 50, Bishop Carroll 21
Class 4A
Bishop Miege 49, ST. JAMES ACADEMY 24
MCPHERSON 56, Arkansas City 14
Class 3A
PERRY-LECOMPTON 32, Holton 28
ANDALE 47, Wichita Collegiate 7
Class 2A
Hoisington 34, BELOIT 20
Rossville 26, NEMAHA CENTRAL 18
Class 1A
OLPE 21, Lyndon 14
Inman 33, OAKLEY 18
Class 8-MAN I
Wichita County 58, HOXIE 12
Madison 45, LITTLE RIVER 24
Class 8-MAN II
HANOVER 42, Frankfort 21
VICTORIA 28, St. Francis 26