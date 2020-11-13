It was an unfortunate end to the 2020 football season in Butler County, with all five teams losing in the second round. We’ll be releasing our all-county selections soon but we had to get the final top performers out there.

Jaydon Sungren - El Dorado

While Wamego held the Wildcats to less than half of their season average in rushing, the junior did his best to help out, running for 95 yards on the night, being the leading rusher on the team.

Barry Summers - El Dorado

Summers broke a kick off return for a 78-yard return to end the first half and he almost had another to start the game, with a 50-yard return. His kickoff return for a TD to end the half was the answer El Dorado needed after Wamego marched down and scored with 10 seconds remaining.

Jacob Rees - Andover Central

Rees ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns in the stunning loss to Arkansas City. He did it all on 18 carries. He also caught one pass for nine yards.

Davin Simms - Andover Central

The senior wasn’t really slowed too much by Ark City. He finished with eight receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown in the third quarter.

Jett Hand - Augusta

In the senior’s last game he went out swinging. He finished with a team high 22 yards rushing and had 113 yards passing, including a very sick touchdown to Ely Wilcox. Hand has really found his groove and always credits everyone else but he was the man last Friday night against McPherosn.