All throughout the county, top high school athletes signed their letters of intents to play athletics at the next level. Here’s a list of those who signed and to where.

ANDOVER

Tess Eubank, Seminole State (NJCAA) softball

Caleigh Haetten, North Florida (NCAA Div. I) beach volleyball

Jack Johnson, Dallas Baptist (NCAA Div. II) men’s basketball

Will Johnson, Coffeyville (NJCAA) baseball

Alivia Nguyen, Newman (NCAA Div. II) women’s golf

Sterling Pierce, Coffeyville (NJCAA) baseball

ANDOVER CENTRAL

Jack Bell, Coffeyville (NJCAA) baseball

Matt Buffington, Kansas City Kansas (NJCAA) baseball

Jill Duncan, Oklahoma Christian (NCAA Div. II) women’s soccer

Easton Elliott, Johnson County (NJCAA) baseball

Shaune Lee, Fort Hays State (NCAA Div. II) women’s golf

Jaden Newfarmer, Washburn (NCAA Div. II) women’s basketball

Alex Ronk, Labette (NJCAA) baseball

Bailey Wilborn, Maine (NCAA Div. I) women’s basketball

AUGUSTA

Jadyn Jackson, Pittsburg State (NCAA Div. II) volleyball

Ivory Rightnar, Fort Scott (NJCAA) softball

Zack Timberlake, Tabor (NAIA) baseball

BLUESTEM

Torrance Lovesee, UTEP (NCAA Div. I) volleyball

CIRCLE

Laci Beougher, Cowley (NJCAA) volleyball

Kimalee Cook, Southern Nazarene (NCAA Div. II) women’s basketball

Addie Devine, Pratt (NJCAA) volleyball

Sydney Herbert, Augustana (NCAA Div. II) softball