It will be a clash between a seasoned playoff program and a Cinderella team when the Goessel Bluebird football team hosts Hoxie at 6 p.m. Friday in the Eight-Man Division I quarterfinals.

Goessel enters play 5-3 after a 1-2 start. The Bluebirds have won four straight. Hoxie is 8-1, winning eight straight since a 54-20 loss to Wichita County in the opening week of the season.

Goessel opened the playoffs with a 60-14 win over Kinsley, followed by a 54-48 win over Pratt Skyline last week. Hoxie downed Spearville 42-30 and South Gray 50-0 in the playoffs.

Hoxie won the Eight-Man I title in 2017 and lost in the quarterfinals in 2018. Goessel is having one of its deepest playoff runs in school history this season.

Hoxie quarterback Ashton Dowell has hit 81 of 151 passes for 1,426 yards with 20 touchdowns and three interceptions. Dowell also has 93 carries for 531 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. Cade Gourley has 82 carries for 591 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. Aiden Baalman has 22 receptions for 535 yards and 10 touchdowns. Caden White has 17 catches for 375 yards and four touchdowns.

For Goessel, Grant Bryant has hit 22 of 55 passes for 382 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. Bryant also has 88 carries for 496 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

Luke Wiens has hit eight of 14 passes for 87 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in four games. He has 42 carries for 267 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

Jake Wiens has 77 carries for 593 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns.

Nate Zogleman has 19 catches for 258 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

The winner meets the winner of the Attica-Argonia (9-1)-Wichita County (10-0) game next week.