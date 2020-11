Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and other big games from around the state.

Last week: 71-18

Overall: 164-45 (78.5%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN NON-COUNTY GAMES ARE IN BOLD

Class 6A

OLATHE NORTH 32, Olathe Northwest 23

BLUE VALLEY 28, Blue Valley Northwest 20

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 34, Olathe West 21

BLUE VALLEY NORTH 21, Olathe East 14

DERBY 45, Gardner-Edgerton 21

Washburn Rural 27, Junction City 24

WICHITA EAST 28, Manhattan 14

Class 5A

TOPEKA SEAMAN 30, Blue Valley Southwest 13

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 37, Pittsburg 14

DE SOTO 33, Leavenworth 27

MILL VALLEY 46, Spring Hill 14

WICHITA NORTHWEST 63, Wichita Heights 7

KAPUAN MT. CARMEL 34, Goddard 27

Bishop Carroll 35, Hutchinson 21

MAIZE 36, Maize South 24

Class 4A

PAOLA 42, St. James Academy 28

BASEHOR-LINWOOD 28, Eudora 27

Bishop Miege 56, FORT SCOTT 21

TONGANOXIE 35, Lansing 21

MCPHERSON 35, Augusta 14

Buhler 28, ROSE HILL 20

ANDOVER CENTRAL 41, Arkansas City 7

Wamego 21, EL DORADO 20

Class 3A

PRAIRIE VIEW 24, Girard 14

TOPEKA HAYDEN 17, Perry-Lecompton 10

Frontenac 32, BURLINGTON 28

HOLTON 25, Baldwin 7

RILEY COUNTY 38, Scott City 17

ANDALE 49, Clearwater 14

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE 36, Marysville 21

Wichita Collegiate 22, CHENEY 21

Class 2A

ST. MARY’S COLGAN 26, Wellsville 14

ROSSVILLE 33, Maur Hill 16

Fredonia at Osage City - Fredonia forfeit due to COVID

Silver Lake 28, Namaha Central 14

HUTCH TRINITY 27, Haven 13

PHILLIPSBURG 42, Beloit 27

GARDEN PLAIN 34, Hillsboro 20

Cimarron at Hoisingoton - Cimarron forfeit due to COVID

Class 1A

OLPE 56, Jackson Heights 14

UNIONTOWN 35, Northeast-Arma 21

CENTRALIA 55, Wabaunsee 28

LYNDON 24, Jefferson County North 21

SMITH CENTER 44, Ell-Saline 23

SEDGWICK 28, Oakley 27

CONWAY SPRINGS 42, Plainville 14

INMAN 49, Remington 20

Class 8MAN-I

Chase County 42, SEDAN 34

Little River 38, CLIFTON-CLYDE 32

MADISON 56, Oswego 6

CANTON-GALVA 63, Burlingame 16

ARGONIA-ATTICA 48, La Crosse 30

LEOTI-WICHITA CO. 56, Atwood-Rawlings Co. 8

PRATTY SKYLINE 66, Goessel 28

HOXIE 32, South Gray 24

CLASS 8-MAN-II

COLONY-CREST 50, Hartford 18

HANOVER 56, Axtel 16

LEBO 63, Waverly 14

Frankfort 58, BELOIT ST. JOHNS-TIPTON 12

VICTORIA 40, Sylvian-Lucas United 18

Wheatland-Grinnell 34, SOUTH CENTRAL 32

Central Plain 44, CALDWELL 32

ST. FRANCIS 56, Bucklin 8