With it being the final week of the regular season and the start of the 2020 playoffs, here are your top performers. As we said last week, this will continue as long as we have schools in the playoffs.

Andover Central defense

They did what they were supposed to do and shut down any chance of a Great Bend upset. Andover Central’s top rushing defense only gave up 73 yards and 104 overall. Their ability to force 3-and-outs is what is really making their mark. During their 4-game winning streak, opponents are only 16 of 52 (30.8 percent) on third downs.

Augusta offensive line (Justin Sage, Dylen Slusser, Caleb Husselman, Nate Volkman, Zack Timberlake)

The Augusta offensive line showed how it doesn’t really matter who carries the ball for the Orioles. They ran for a lot of yards (332) against Ulysses and ran away with it. While Ryan Andrews has been getting the headlines, it definitely has been a team effort since he’s been out with an injury.

Gannon White, El Dorado

Gannon White really is starting to blossom as an option quarterback. He can throw and he can run. While the statistical numbers don’t show he had three drops on Friday night, he’s showing he has the ability. He can also run. He had 85 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the 46-14 first round win over Winfield.

Bryson Evans, Rose Hill

Evans is really just finding some rhythm during this six-game win streak. After throwing for over 300 yards last week, he was efficient with 173 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Mulvane.

Zach Wittenberg, El Dorado

While Wittenberg’s streaks of 200-yard games come to an end, they didn’t need it from him. He was really punshing though. He made the Vikings pay, especially on third down. He converted four big runs on third down for El Dorado. His 186 yards puts him at 1,205 on the season.

Ashton Ngo, Andover

The senior did all he could, especially in the second half against Wichita Heights. He ran his heart out and finished with 109 yards and a touchdown. While not always the fastest person on the field, you can never doubt his drive. Ngo who has just stepped in whenever and wherever the Trojans have asked him over the last few years has really cemented his place in Trojan history.

Tayler Brown, Flinthills

Playing in their final game, Brown stood tall against Yates Center. He finished with 115 yards and touchdown for the Mustangs on only 15 carries.

Jett Hand, Augusta

The senior quarterback stepped up when he was needed. He accounted for 274 all-purpose yards for the Orioles as they won a home playoff game for the second straight season. With no Ryan Andrews and behind a tough offensive line, Hand accounted for five touchdowns in the 50-8 win over Ulysses.

Holt Williams, Augusta

Williams helped out with the absence of Andrews big time on Friday night. He scored a touchdown and ran for another 87 yards over Ulysses. Only a junior, made every moment he had count.

Jalen Rice, El Dorado

Rice may have had the move of the year on against Winfield. He broke some ankles and then broke a tackle on his way to the end zone for a back-breaking touchdown in the first round playoff game. He finished with 65 yards rushing but the touchdown he scored was good enough to get him on the list.

Spencer Nolan, Rose Hill

Nolan did it again against Mulvane. He led the way as the Rockets won their first playoff game since 2011, finishing with a touchdown and 176 yards rushing. On the year, Nolan has 969 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns.

Andover

Despite the loss, the Trojan’s numbers were severely depleted due to quarantine. However, they didn’t make excuses and went out and played a tough playoff game. The tears may have flowed after this game but it wasn’t due to a lack of effort. Missing almost half their starters, the Trojans almost pulled the upset.

Chase White, Andover Central

White does what you ask him and he was almost perfect in the 49-7 win over Great Bend on Friday. The Senior went 10 of 11 for 139 yards and a touchdown. Oh, and he was perfect on extra points, going 7 of 7, too.