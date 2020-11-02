Circle’s Ian Hunter was the Thunderbirds only runner on Saturday but he made it all count. The junior finished 14th overall with a time out 17:29.29. Of all the teams with solo runners, he had the second fastest time.

"Ian has worked extremely hard this year," Circle cross country head coach Charlie Jacobson said. "He’s a great kid with great work ethic and he had a great state race."

Hunter fell behind a back of slower runners and had to fight his way around the crowd, which almost created a wall for him.

"I thought it went pretty good for how the start happened," Hunter said. "I’m happy with 14th."

The finish is a quality one from Hunter, who finished third in the Class 4A Regional last week and third in the AVCTL-III/IV meet where he set his personal record with at ime of 16:18.81. He does have a win under his belt, a first place finish in the Oxfort meet on Sept. 24. He’s finished no worse than fourth before the state meet.

"He’s putting in the miles and time," Wartick said. "While others are out doing other things, he’s out running."

Hunter will return for his senior year as one of the top returning runners in 4A. Six of the top 13 finishers were seniors, setting up a nice chance for Hunter to run for that first place next season.

"His transformation that he has made since his freshman year is impressive," Jacobson said. "He was a JV runner as a freshman and now is the school record holder as a junior."

CLASS 4A

AT WAMEGO COUNTRY CLUB

BOYS

Team scores

Buhler 75, Bishop Miege 79, Winfield 81, Wamego 94, Hayden 114, Augusta 209, Clay Center 212, Iola 212, Eudora 214, Fort Schott 223, Louisburg 230, Abilene 254.

TOP 20 INDIVIDUALS

1. Newkirk,Hay, 15:53.32. 2. Blomker, Miege, 15:56.97. 3. Lindahl, Buh, 15:59.08. 4. Gilmore, Tong, 16:38.93. 5. Labrue, Win, 16:42.81. 6. Schmidt, Aug, 16:55.39, 7. Achilles, McP, 16:58.76. 8. Leos-Tarin, Win, 17:01.25. 9. Priest, Win 17:12.09. 10. Hill, Miege, 17:1924. 11. Adams, Iola, 17:24.29. 12. Wolfe, Wam, 17:26.79. 13. Rodriguez, Miege, 17:27.47. 14. Hunter, Cir, 17:29.29. 15. Smith, CC, 17:31.38. 16. Batliner, Miege, 17:31.96. 17. Lohrentz, Buh, 17:32.07. 18. Barnes, And, 17:32.73. 19. Loganbill, Eud, 17:33.87. 20. Dietrich, Mul, 17:34.43.

Rose Hill finishes sixth in 4A.

The Rose Hill Rockets took sixth overall on Saturday’s Class 4A girl’s Cross Country meet in Wamego. The finish tops all those in Butler County after finishing third at the Regional meet last week, behind two schools in the county.

Alexa Marshall, the freshman, led the way for the Rockets with a time of 21:38.36. She finished 19th overall and fifth among freshman.

Sr. Aubrey Thomison (22:50.98), So. Elliot Herod (23:16.12), Fr. Mackynzie Pierce (23:39.04) and So. Kyrsten Lucent (23:56.24) all helped the Rockets place.

Following up Rose Hill was the Lady Thunderbirds of Circle. They finished seventh overall and second in the county. They were also runner-up in the Class 4A regional last week.

Sr. Alice Lestienne (22:27.23), Jr. Rebekah Chorieg (22:53.73), So. Georgia Devine (23:20.73), Jr. Lyla Ott (23:28.11), and Sr. Kaitlyn Helmut (23:55.08) all helped the Lady T-Birds secure 193 points.

Augusta, who won the regional last week finished ninth overall with 217 points. Junior Porsha Zweifel, who won last week’s regional, claimed second team all-state with the 14th place finish with a time of 21:24.61.

So. Sophia Otto (22:57.54), Fr. Maddison Levings (23:27.71); Jr. Alyssa Taylor (24:21.43) and Fr. Bronlea Thies (26:04.08) helped the Orioles finish in the top 10.

CLASS 4A

AT WAMEGO COUNTRY CLUB

GIRLS

Team scores

Baldwin 39, Eudora 60, Louisburg 100, Buhler 108, Winfield 130, Rose Hill 192, Circle 193, Fort Scott 194, Augusta217, Pratt 221, McPherson 251.

TOP 20 INDIVIDUALS

1. Briggs, Chap, 18:18.96. 2. Owens, Eud, 20:09.70. 3. Trotter, Clea, 20:22.36. 4. Bentley, Buh, 20:36.25. 5. Smith, Bal, 20:42.05. 6. Fulmer, Wam, 20:54.94. 7.Chambers, Tong, 20:58.58. 8. Rhamy, Lou, 20:58.88. 9. Landreth, Bal, 21:00.36. 10. Edwards, Lou, 21:02.56. 11. Mayer, Eud, 21:19.94. 12. Stewart, Bal, 21:22.31. 13. Williams, Mul, 21:22.59. 14. Zweifel, Aug, 21:28.96. 15. Johnson, Lou, 21:28.96. 16. Smith, Bal, 21:29.35. 17. Russell, Bal, 21:29.94. 18. Ornelas, Uly, 21:30.89. 19. Marshall, RH, 21:38.36. 20. Eickbush, McP, 21:39.18.

Central’s Schoenhofer comes full circle.

Sometimes it’s great to go back where you started and for Andover Central’s Brett Schoenhofer that’s what he did in Saturday’s Class 5A Cross Country State Championships.

He finished ninth in the meet but it was the finishing on the course where he started his high school career that will stick with him.

"It’s nice to finish on the course where I started," Schoenhofer said. "It’s really impactful for me. It’s come full circle."

After finishing third at regionals behind the state champion and state runner-up, Schoenhofer is happy to have finished the best runner in Andover for his senior year with a time of 16:28.68.

"They’ve had so many great runners over the years," Schoenhofer said. "It’s nice to be the top runner from Andover this year."

Schoenhofer improved his positioning from finishing 13th last year to ninth this season.

A top 10 finish like this can spur a program and that’s what Schoenhofer is hoping. After finishing state runner-up as a team in 2017, the Jaguars are young and looking for a boost.

"I like our future," Schoenhofer said. "We have a bunch of young guys who will do good in the future."

CLASS 5A

AT AUGUSTA

BOYS

Team scores

St. Thomas Aquinas 32, St. James Academy 77, Mill Valley 85, Bishop Carroll 139, Maize 151, Maize South 160, Goddard-Eisenhower 169, Lansing 235, Seaman 246, Great Bend 261, Shawnee Heights 266, Andover 312.

TOP 20 INDIVIDUALS

1. Enriquez, KMC, 15:43.90. 2. McEachern, BC, 15:51.84. 3. Hazen, STA, 15:57.61. 4. Seger, STA, 16:05.60. 5. Sturdy, DeSoto, 16:11.13. 6. True, Emp, 16:17.25. 7. Higgerson, STA, 16:23.98. 8. Moore, SJA, 16:27.04. 9. Schoenhofer, AC, 16:26.68. 10. Irvine, SJA, 16:29.41. Njoroge, TW, 16:31.68. 12. Mauro, SJA, 16:33.51. 13. Schieber, MV, 16:36.04. 14. Grantham, STA, 16:38.23. 15. Schaeffer, MS, 16:39.31. 16. Fauson, GE, 16:39.80. 17. Turpin, MV, 16:41.24. 18. Esfeld, GB, 16:43.52. 19. Davied, KMC, 16:47.06. 20 Mallot, STA, 16:49.32.

Vetter is better for Andover

Andover’s Elizabeth Vetter came out and finished strong in the Class 5A girl’s Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Augusta. After finishing third in there regional a week ago, she improved and finished fourth overall a junior with a time of 19:17.64.

"For the past few races I wanted to race for the glory of god and really power through," Vetter said.

She did power through. As other girls were struggling to finish the 5k, it was Vetter who was one of the few that was able to power through across the finish line, taking fourth by almost two full seconds.

Vetter led the way as the Trojans finished ninth overall with 200 points, only 12 back of Topeka Seaman.

"It really just makes me happy to have us finish ninth," Vetter said. "It makes me so happy to see my team succeed."

So. Sydney Anderson (20:50.36), Fr. Hailey Ericksen (21:32.12), So. Jayda Kelly (21:47.13) and Sr. Eleanor Braynock (22:12.65) helped the Trojans gain that ninth place finish.

Vetter finished 17th last season, improving to fourth this season.

CLASS 5A

AT AUGUSTA

GIRLS

Team scores

Maize South 58, Bishop Carroll 59, Blue Valley SW 105, Mill Valley 130, Kapaun 133, Great Bend 143, St. Thomas Aquinas 160, Seaman 188, Andover 200, Leavenworth 260, Valley Center 274, Basehor-Linwood 325.

TOP 20 INDIVIDUALS

1. Jackson, BC, 18:58.0. 2. Schwarzkopf, MV, 19:04.16. 3. Forbes, BC, 19:13.74. 4. Vetter, And, 19:17.64. 5. Rios, MS, 19:19.49. 6. Hanson, Piper, 19:27.55. 7. Grover, VC, 19:28.01. 8. Ecord, Maize, 19:43.13. 9. Druse, Sea, 19:50.32. 10. Sargent, MS, 19:51.63. 11. Kelly, MS, 19:53.61. 12. Loffredo, BVSW, 19:53.81. 13. Schwarz, BVSW, 20:04.68. 14. Bruening, KMC, 20:07.82. 15. Diaz, GB, 20:09.83. 16. Curtis, KMC, 20:12.14. 17. Pascal, BC, 20:13.74. 18. Landrum, DeSoto, 20:14.46. 19. Ricker, MV, 20:15.30. 20. Pavlik, GE, 20:17.06.