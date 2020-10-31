Friday’s playoff games
CLASS 6A
Olathe East 41, SM South 6
Blue Valley North 47, SM North 13
Lawrence 66, Wichita North 6
Dodge City 39, Topeka High 0
Derby 62, Wichita Southeast 0
Gardner-Edgerton 37, Wichita South 13
Junction City 42, Free State 21
Washburn Rural 21, Wichita West 6
Wichita East 46, Campus 6
Manhattan 21, Garden City 20
CLASS 5A
Blue Valley Southwest 36, Emporia 14
Leavenworth 62, Topeka West 15
Spring Hill 34, Shawnee Heights 6
Wichita Northwest 68, Salina Central 12
Kapaun 74, Salina South 0
Goddard 28, Eisenhower 26
Hutchinson 46, Newton 41
Maize 55, Liberal 0
CLASS 4A
St. James Academy 41, Louisburg 19
Basehor-Linwood 35, Atchison 16
Eudora 16, KC Piper 15
Fort Scott 48, Bonner Springs 22
Miege 64, Chanute 17
Tonganoxie 48, Labette County 28
Lansing 48, Coffeyville 6
Augusta 50, Ulysses 8
Rose Hill 30, Mulvane 13
Bohler 47, Circle 0
Andover Central 49, Great Bend 7
Arkansas City 27, Wellington 6
El Dorado 46, Winfield 14
Wamego 49, Independence 21
CLASS 3A
Girard 29, Columbus 18
Prairie View 44, Caney Valley 16
Hayden 42, Sabetha 6
Perry-Lecompton 35, Rock Creek 22
Burlington 56, Parsons 22
Frontenac 25, Galena 7
Holton 62, Santa Fe Trail 25
Jefferson West (2-4) at Baldwin (2-4), 2:30 p.m. Sat. at Eudora
Riley County 55, Smoky Valley 16
Scott City 24, Concordia 14
Andale 74, Larned 7
Clearwater 31, Holcomb 15
Southeast-Saline 46, Clay Center 8
Marysville 45, Colby 21
Cheney 40, Halstead 34
Wichita Collegiate 50, Pratt 0
CLASS 2A
Colgan 51, Eureka 7
Wellsville 28, Riverton 22
Rossville 53, Riverside 0
Maur Hill 56, Mission Valley 32
Nemaha Central 50, Pleasant Ridge 6
Silver Lake 63, Republic County 6
Hutchinson Trinity 35, Chaparral 0
Haven 42, Kingman 21
Beloit 55, TMP-Marian 14
Phillipsburg 49, Lakin 26
Hillsboro 47, Belle Plaine 12
Hoisington 47, Ellis 0
Cimarron 28, Minneapolis 6
CLASS 1A
Jackson Hieghts 26, Central Heights 0
Uniontown 51, Troy 14
Lyndon 57, Horton 6
Jefferson North 72, Northern Heights 0
Ell-Saline 50, Elkhart 20
Oakley 50, Wichita Independent 3
Plainville 58, Sublette 0
Inman 61, Stanton County 0
Remington 56, Sacred Heart 16
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I
Little River 56, Washington County 0
Pratt-Skyline 52, Pretty Prairie 6
Goessel 60, Kinsley 14
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II
Sylvan-Lucas 74, South Barber 24
Caldwell 68, Wilson 20
Non-playoff games
Chapman 39, Goodland 13
Doniphan West 48, Solomon 30
Hiawatha 51, Osawatomie 14
Hugoton 26, Hesston 23
KC Ward 34, Royal Valley 29
Kiowa County 57, Medicine Lodge 26
Pike Valley 54, Blue Valley-Randolph 6
Russell 46, Council Grove 40
St. Marys 44, McLouth 16
Wichita Trinity 45, Nickerson 25
Yates Center 44, Flinthills 15