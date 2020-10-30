FOOTBALL
High school
Thursday’s playoff scores
CLASS 6A
Olathe Northwest 42, SM West 0
Blue Valley Northwest 42, SM East 14
Blue Valley 38, Blue Valley West 7
Olathe West 21, Olathe South 11
CLASS 5A
Wichita Heights 28, Andover 22
Maize South 33, Hays 12
Carroll 1, Valley Center 0 (COVID forfeit)
CLASS 4A
McPherson 78, Abilene 14
Paola 1, Ottawa 0 (COVID forfeit)
CLASS 2A
Osage City 47, Neodesha 7
Fredonia 47, West Franklin 20
Garden Plain 52, Marion 6
CLASS 1A
Wabaunsee 62, Pleasanton 18
Sedgwick 54, Ellinwood 0
Northeast-Arma 1, Valley Heights 0 (COVID forfeit)
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I
Sedan 58, Oxford 6
Chase County 66, Cedar Vale-Dexter 0
Clifton-Clyde, 46, Bennington 0
Madison 59, West Elk 6
Oswego 54, Central-Burden 8
Canton-Galva 46, Valley Falls 0
Burlingame 44, Lincoln 26
Argonia-Attica 48, Macksville 0
LaCrosse 60, Moundridge 40
Leoti 68, Hill City 22
Atwood 22, Ness City 12
Hoxie 42, Spearville 30
South Gray 50, Oberlin 0
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II
Colony-Crest 56, Wakefield 26
Hartford 62, St. Paul 12
Hanover 56, Osborne 6
Axtell 42, Thunder Ridge 40
Lebo 58, Chetopa 0
Waverly 66, Marais des Cygnes Valley 32
Beloit-St. John’s 50, Onaga 14
Frankfort 60, Lakeside 14
Victoria 54, Norwich 6
South Central 34, Quinter 14
Wheatland-Grinnell 56, Minneola 20
Centarl Plains 50, Peabody 0
St. Francis 54, Ingalls 0
Bucklin 74, Triplains-Brewster 48
Friday’s playoff games
CLASS 6A
SM South (0-6) at Olathe East (5-1)
SM North (1-4) at Blue Valley North (3-2)
Wichita North (0-6) at Lawrence (7-0)
Dodge City (3-5) at Topeka High (2-3)
Wichita Southeast (1-5) at Derby (4-2)
Wichita South (2-4) at Gardner-Edgerton (4-2)
Free State (0-5) at Junction City (6-1)
Washburn Rural (3-5) at Wichita West (3-3)
Campus (1-5) at Wichtia East (5-1)
Garden City (3-5) at Manhattan (5-3)
CLASS 5A
Blue Valley Southwest (1-4) at Emporia (2-6)
Topeka West (1-4) at Leavenworth (3-3)
Shawnee Heights (1-7) at Spring Hill (3-3)
Salina Central (1-7) at Wichita Northwest (6-0)
Salina South (2-5) at Kapaun (6-1)
Eisenhower (3-5) at Goddard (6-2)
Newton (2-6) at Hutchinson (7-1)
Valley Center (5-3) at Carroll (5-2)
Liberal (2-5) at Maize (7-1)
CLASS 4A
St. James Academy (3-4) at Louisburg (4-4)
Atchison (2-6) at Basehor-Linwood (5-3)
KC Piper (5-3) at Eudora (2-6)
Bonner Springs (1-5) at Fort Scott (6-0)
Miege (2-4) at Chanute (3-3)
Labette County (2-6) at Tonganoxie (7-1)
Coffeyville (2-5) at Lansing (4-3)
Ulysses (3-5) at Augusta (3-5)
Mulvane (1-6) at Buhler (4-3)
Circle (1-5) at Rose Hill (4-3)
Great Bend (0-6) at Andover Central (6-1)
Arkansas City (2-6) at Wellington (3-5)
Winfield (1-7) at El Dorado (4-2)
Independence (1-3) at Wamego (4-4)
CLASS 3A
Girard (3-5) at Columbus (8-0)
Caney Valley (6-2) at Prairie View (6-1)
Sabetha (4-3) at Hayden (7-1)
Perry-Lecompton (7-1) at Rock Creek (5-2)
Parsons (3-5) at Burlington (7-1)
Frontenac (4-4) at Galena (6-1)
Santa Fe Trail (2-6) at Holton (6-1)
Jefferson West (2-4) at Baldwin (2-4), 2:30 p.m. Sat. at Eudora
Smoky Valley (3-5) at Riley County (6-1)
Concordia (3-2) at Scott City (5-3)
Lanred (3-5) at Andale (7-0)
Clearwater (6-2) at Holcomb (7-1)
Clay Center (4-4) at Southeast-Saline (7-0)
Colby (6-2) at Marysville (3-4), 6 p.m.
Halstead (4-4) at Cheney (8-0)
Pratt (2-3) at Wichita Collegiate (7-1)
CLASS 2A
Eureka (5-3) at Colgan (5-2)
Riverton (4-3) at Wellsville (3-4)
Riverside (4-4) at Rossville (8-0)
Mission Valley (5-3) at Maur Hill (7-0)
Pleasant Ridge (2-4) at Nemaha Central (5-2)
Republic County (4-2) at Silver Lake (5-1)
Chaparral (2-5) at Hutchinson Trinity (7-1)
Haven (6-2) at Kingman (6-2)
Beloit (2-6) at TMP-Marian (7-1)
Lakin (4-4) at Phillipsburg (4-4)
Belle Plaine (4-4) at Hillsboro (5-3)
Ellis (3-5) at Hoisington (8-0)
Minneapolis (4-4) at Cimarron (5-3)
CLASS 1A
Central Heights (4-4) at Jackson Heights (3-4)
Troy (1-6) at Uniontown (4-4)
Horton (0-7) at Lyndon (6-2)
Northern Heights (1-7) at Jefferson North (6-2)
Ell-Saline (3-5) at Elkhart (2-6)
Wichita Independent (1-5) at Oakley (6-2)
Sublette (1-4) at Plainville (4-4)
Stanton County (0-7) at Inman (6-2)
Sacred Heart (2-6) at Remington (3-5)
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I
Washington County (4-2) at Little River (6-2).
Pretty Prairie (2-5) at Pratt-Skyilne (7-1)
Kinsley (5-3) at Goessel (3-3)
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II
Sylvan-Lucas (6-2) at South Barber (5-3)
Wilson (4-4) at Caldwell (6-2)