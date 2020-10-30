Former Butler Grizzlies football player, Derick Newton, passed away at the age of 21 on Thursday in Manhattan, Kansas.

According to Riley County police, during the course of a criminal investigation, the police found a 21-year-old man dead in the 2000 block of College Avenue in Manhattan. According to the police, no foul play is expected.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to a source to the Wichita Eagle, Newton’s death was by suicide.

Newton, who played for Butler this past season and is from Douglas, Georgia,where he played football for Coffee High School.

On Thursday when news broke, current and former Butler players took to social media to mourn the loss of Newton.

My hearts hurting right now... Rest easy @derick_newton you were a real one Everyone keep his family in your prayersBUCO 4L https://t.co/086cL3FqCX

— Jacob Abel (@thejacobabel) October 29, 2020

Heart broken just had a genuine conversation with you 2 days ago‍ Rest In Peace my good brother @derick_newton

— Eli Fields (@Elifields_77) October 29, 2020

They think we just be tweeting just to tweet. We not just football players we actually have lives an feelings too. RIP @derick_newton

— Kejohn Batiste (@k_icee) October 29, 2020

While at Coffe High, Newton was an all-state player for both his junior and senior seasons. He was the 1-6A Defensive Player of the year as a senior and was a third place wrestler as a junior. Newton was born Oct. 20, 1999. Newton leaves behind a daughter and a son.

After Butler, Newton transferred two Kansas State, where he appeared in two games. Then, on Oct. 1 he announced his intention to transfer from Kansas State.