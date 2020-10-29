Kickoff at 7 p.m. unless noted

Thursday’s games

Class 1A

Ellinwood (0-8) at Sedgwick (7-1)

Sedgwick ended the regular season with a 41-35 loss to Conway Springs in a battle of then unbeatens.

Ellinwood fell to Ell-Saline 65-0.

Sedgwick is looking to get farther than last year’s 21-10 loss to Smith Center in the quarterfinals.

Ellinwood is on a 15-game losing streak.

Eight-Man I

Moundridge (4-4) at LaCrosse (4-3)

Moundridge won its last two games of the season to lock up a playoff spot. The Wildcats downed Pretty Prairie 44-18 last week.

LaCrosse locked up a playoff berth with a 52-6 win over Kiowa County last week. The Leopards have won four of the last five games.

LaCrosse is led by Colby Stull with 1,100 yards rushing and 26 touchdowns, along with 208 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Bryce Conner has 321 passing yards with three touchdowns. Caden Morgan has 272 passing yards with two touchdowns.

For Moundridge, Corbin Unruh has 640 yards passing with nine touchdowns, along with 241 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Kase Ptacek has 426 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Braden Schmidt has 241 rushing yards with seven touchdowns. Jon Schlosser has 256 receiving yards with three touchdowns.

Eight-Man II

Peabody-Burns (5-3) at Central Plains (5-1)

Peabody-Burns locked up a playoff spot with a 48-42 overtime win against Norwich. The Warriors finished in a four-way tie for the district title, but placed fourth in the tie-breaker. The Warriors have won four of the last five games.

Central Plains downed Wilson 66-20 last week to lock up a first-round home game.

Michael Laymon leads Central Plains with 451 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns, along with 291 passing yards and four touchdowns. Karter Beck has 137 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Philip Young leads Peabody-Burns with 411 passing yards and seven touchdowns, along with 278 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Noal Reynolds has 769 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Thomas Smith has 390 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Jacob Partridge has 185 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Friday’s games

Class 3A

Halstead (4-4) at Cheney (8-0)

Halstead reached the playoffs with a 50-8 win over Wichita Trinity Academy last week. Cheney capped off an unbeaten season by downing Larned 48-22. Cheney was a 3A state semifinalist last year.

Halstead’s Lakin Farmer has 1,816 rushing yards with 19 touchdowns. Kaden Lopez has 420 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Class 1A

Salina Sacred Heart (2-6) at Remington (3-5)

Remington finished the regular season with a 33-13 win over Elkhart last week. Sacred Heart fell to Plainville last week 42-8.

Remington makes its first trip to the playoffs since 2010.

Sacred Heart quarterback Jacob Gormley has 733 passing yards with five touchdowns, followed by Evan Bogart with 208 yards. Jared McCartney has 391 rushing yards with two touchdowns, followed by Gormley with 307 yards and a touchdown. Mason Ross Richards has 301 rushing yards and a touchdown, along with 298 receiving yards and a touchdown. Michael Matteucci has 221 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Eight-Man I

Kinsley (5-3) at Goessel (3-3)

Goessel hasn’t played for the last two weeks because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The last game for the Bluebirds was a 56-6 win over Fairfield Oct. 9.

Kinsley has won its last two games, stopping Macksville 50-44 in overtime last week.

For Goessel, Jake Wiens has 461 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Grant Bryant has 287 passing yards with five touchdowns, along with 367 rushing yards with three touchdowns. Nate Zogleman has 195 receiving yards with four touchdowns.

For Kinsley, Isaac Bowman has 1,176 passing yards with 17 touchdowns, along with 119 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Alex Garcia has 722 rushing yards with eight touchdowns. Peyton Schmidt has 304 rushing yards with four touchdowns. Levi Taylor has 312 receiving yards with five touchdowns.

Non-Playoff

Hesston (4-4) at Hugoton (3-5)

6 p.m.

Hesston ended the regular season with a 42-25 loss to Clearwater, knocking the Swathers out of the playoff race.

Hugoton was knocked out of the playoffs after a 42-28 loss to Holcomb.

Hesston’s Hudson Ferralez has 690 passing yards with six touchdowns in the last four games. Ryan Eilert has 1,030 passing yards with six touchdowns and 248 rushing yards with four touchdowns. Nick Arnold has 466 rushing yards with seven touchdowns. Ben Bollinger has 660 receiving yards with five touchdowns. Brayden Schilling has 466 receiving yards with five touchdowns. Brady Cox has 340 receiving yards with two touchdowns.