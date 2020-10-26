The final week of the regular season has come and gone so that means it is time for the final regular season performers of the week. There were a mix from all across the county. As long as there are two or more teams remaining in the playoffs, we’ll continue until we have a state champion or no teams remaining.

Zach Wittenberg – El Dorado

Witenberg was a man possessed in the second half against Winfield on Friday night. While he finished the night with 249 yards on 44 carries and three touchdowns. 148 of those came in the second half as the team ran for 247 yards in the half and 348 for the night. Middleton finishes the regular season with 1,019 yards rushing in only six games.

Bryce Bischler – Rose Hill

Bischler is starting to become a regular here as the senior seems to be just getting better as the season goes along. He finished with 10 catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns in the trouncing of Independence on Friday night. Over his last four games he has 408 yards and seven touchdowns.

Max Middleton – Andover

The junior came up large despite not scoring a touchdown in the 20-13 win over Goddard. He ran for 177 yards on 38 carries and kept the ball away from Kyler Semrad and the Lions. He finishes the regular season with 1,008 yards this season and nine touchdowns.

Chase White – Andover Central

The senior threw three touchdowns, two to Davin Simms and 183 yards to boot as Andover Central clinched the No. 2 seed in the West. White has started all eight games and finished with 1,283 yards passing and 12 touchdowns, all career highs for him.

Kaden McDaniel – Augusta

Despite the Orioles falling, McDaniel was a man on a mission defensively. He had an interception and on special teams, he blocked a punt near the end of the first quarter that set up the Orioles with fantastic field position.

Spencer Nolan – Rose Hill

Nolan went off as everyone did for Rose Hill. I could probably put every person on the team here but we’re going to be a bit picky. Nolan finished with 170 yards and a couple of scores. He’s been on fire the second half of the season. He finishes the regular season with 793 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns, all coming in the last six games of the year.

Davin Simms – Andover Central

The transfer from Derby was balling against Ark City. He caught two touchdown passes and pulled in 67 yards on five catches. His 24 catches are second on the team this season and he finishes the regular season with five touchdown receptions and 388 yards receiving.

Dalton Hilyard – Douglass

Hilyard makes his return to the top performers with a 115-yard performance in the 27-6 loss to Belle Plaine on Friday. The Bulldogs had missed the previous two weeks due to COVID-19 but he seemed to be back in form in Friday’s game. The junior finishes with 744 yards in only six games and nine touchdowns.

El Dorado front seven

The Wildcats front seven limited in what some coaches called one of the more underrated running games in 4A to only 48 yards of offense. Coach Wes Bell said Ar’mon Acosta is a top talent but the Wildcats held him to only 16 yards on five carries in their 32-14 win over Winfield.

Andover Central defense

Their scoreless streak came to an end at eight quarters but they were bullying Ark City. They forced three fumbles and made the night for Gabe Welch terrible. After giving up 91 points in their first three games, the Jaguar defense has only allowed 25 points over their last four games.

Rose Hill Defense

The Rocket defense has been on fire as of late and Friday night was no different. They held the Independence offense scoreless as the only touchdown as on a kickoff return. Over their 5-game winning streak, they’ve allowed only 66 points. That’s a drastic change to the 134 they allowed their first three games.

Andover secondary

The Trojans secondary were up for the task to take on one of the best passing teams in Kansas. They came up big with two interceptions and limited Jake Shope to only three catches and 41 yards. After getting burned in the final seconds last year, the Trojans were determined to not let that happen again.