UDALL, KANSAS The Flinthills Mustangs stepped up big on Saturday as they won their sub-state Championship against Udall, advancing to the Class 1A-I quarterfinals.

Flinthills (20-12) came in as the No. 2 seed and fought through, beating Central Burden (11-19) and Udall as they took home the championship.

"The girls decided to play their best volleyball on Saturday," Flinthills head coach Kent Harms said.

Flinthills started the day by beating Central Burden (25-16, 25-21) after receiving an opening round bye with only six teams in the regional.

The Lady Mustangs have experienced an up and down season after winning 31 games a season ago and having to retool. With the way COVID-19 has affected everyone, the Lady Mustangs have adjusted and it’s paid off.

"The amazing thing is that since the last four weeks of the season we have had new people step up," Harns said. "Kylee Weis just started serving in the rotation this week and Sydney Sorum has been serving for the last four weeks. Amanda Brown is now playing the backrow and Madison Alvord is hitting outside. These four players and the rest of the team have really stepped up."

It was apparent on Saturday as a team they only missed four services in the two matches. Matty Totty served perfect for the day going 17 of 17 with two aces.

"They passed the ball better than they had all year," Harns said.

Karly Girty had 43 assists in the two matches.

Flinthills then took down host Udall (28-8) in straight sets (25-14, 25-19).

Morgan Holcomb was 12 of 13 on servers with two aces and added in seven kills and three blocks. Reagan Heimgarnter had 11 kills for the Lady Mustangs.

Savannah McCreight served 11 of 11 with 3 aces and Kylee Weis served 11 of 12 with two aces. Madison Alvord had 5 kills in only 15 attempts with one miss. Amanda Brown serve received and passed free balls very well according to coach Harns.

It’s the first Sub-state title for Flinthills since 2016 when the Lady Mustangs finished fourth at state.

This year’s format will be different as now they will seventh-ranked Pratt Skyline (26-7) in the 1A-I quarterfinals on Tuesday at Flinthills High School at 6 p.m. in a five-set match. The winner will then advance to the state tournament in Dodge City on Saturday, Oct. 31.