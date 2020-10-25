EL DORADO The Augusta Orioles girl’s cross country team won their Class 4A regional on Saturday, in a meet where they beat out nine other teams.

The regional win qualifies the Orioles for Saturday’s Class 4A State Championship race in Wamego.

Junior Porsha Zweifel finished third overall with a time of 21:14:90 for the best time for the Orioles.

It is Zweifel’s third consecutive third place finish this season. She set her personal best (20:36:23) in the previous meet in the AVCTL meet and wasn’t far off from doing it again on Saturday.

Hayley Trotter of Clearwater won the girl's regional with a time of 20:26:10. Wamego's Adaline Fulmer finished second.

Sophomore Sophia Otto finished 10th overall and second on the Augusta team with a time of 22:21:32. Then, freshman Bronalea Thies took home 12th overall (22:36:00). Junior Alyssa Taylor was 19th overall and fourth on the team (23:07:27). Freshman Maddison Levings finished 21st overall and sixth on the team (23:15:21). Junior Allison Timberlake finished 38th overall and sixth on the team (25:29:80).

Circle finished second with 79 points and Rose Hill had 83 points as the three teams gave the county three teams in the Class 4A State Championships.

Team scores (top three qualify for state)

Augusta 62, Circle 79, Rose Hill 83, Andale 87, Wamego 88, Clearwater 107, Hayden 159.

Individual results

1. Trotter, Clearwater, 20:26.10; 2. Fulmer, Wamego, 21:04.44; 3. Zweifel, Augusta, 21:14.90; 4. Lind, Wamego, 21:38.96; 5. Woods, Clearwater, 21:41.86; 6. Williams, Mulvane, 21:48.64; 7. Meyer, Andale, 21:52.06; 8. Marshall, Rose Hill, 21:59.19; 9. Lestienne, Circle, 22:04.41; 10. Otto, Augusta, 22:21.32.