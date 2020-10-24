INDEPENDENCE, KANSAS The Rose Hill Rockets beat the Independence Bulldogs 59-6 in a game that clinched the fourth seed for Rose Hill.

The Rockets, who came into the game on a four-game winning streak needed to keep winning to keep pace with the rest of the elite in the West bracket. They did that and more as they face an Independence team who had only played one game in 41 days.

The win moves Rose Hill to 5-3 on the season.

The Rockets scored on the opening play of the game as senior Bryce Bischler caught a 65-yard touchdown pass to put the Rockets up for good. Spencer Nolan added a touchdown on the next possession from 11 yards out and the Rockets led 13-0.

After Evans and Bischler hooked up again, this time for an 18-yard strike, Independence’s Travereus Wilson took a kickoff back 86 yards with 3:44 remaining in the first quarter.

Nolan would have a 56-yard run that shut down any thought of an Indy come back as Rose Hill led 27-6 after the first frame.

Evans through his third touchdown of the half and Keegan Beavers found the end zone as Rose Hill led 41-6 at the break.

Pierce Probasco had an 100-yard interception return in the fourth quarter for the game’s final score.

Bischler finished with 236 yards receiving on 10 receptions and three touchdowns.

Evans had 302 yards on 14 of 18 passing and four touchdowns. Nolan finished with 170 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns.

Rose Hill piled up 574 yards of total offense, while Indy (1-3) only had 216 yards.

It's the most points Rose Hill has scored since they beat Circle 61-0 on Oct. 21, 2011. It is also the first time since 2011, the Rockets have scored 40 or more points in three straight games. The Rockets did it with wins over Andale (42-7), Pratt (41-20), and Winfield (56-0) that year, too.

Rose Hill will get another showdown with Mulvane in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on Friday night at Rose Hill High School. The Rockets won the previous game 46-6 on Oct. 9.

ROSE HILL - 27;14;12;6 — 59

INDEPENDENCE - 6;0;0;0 — 6

SCORING PLAYS

RHHS — Bryce Bischler 65 pass from Bryson Evans (Kick failed)

RHHS — Spencer Nolan 11 run (Zach Hoang kick)

RHHS — Bryce Bischler 18 pass from Bryson Evans (Zach Hoang kick)

IHS — Travereus Wilson 86 kickoff return (Kick failed)

RHHS — Spencer Nolan 56 run (Zach Hoang kick)

RHHS — Chase Green 32 pass from Bryson Evans (Zach Hoang kick)

RHHS — Keegan Beavers 6 run (Zach Hoang kick)

RHHS — Bryce Bischler 12 pass from Bryson Evans (Kick failed)

RHHS — Keegan Beavers 47 run (Kick failed)

RHHS — Pierce Probasco 100 interception return (Conversion failed)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing — RHHS: Nolan 18-170, Beavers 6-78, Evans 4-8, #8 1-4, Whitted 1-2 IHS: Ewing 5-38, Wilson 4-35, Julian 2-9, Johnson 3-8, Wright 1-5, Leiker 2-(-2), Brimm 3-(-3).

Passing — RHHS: Evans 15-19-0 302, Gardner 2-3-0 10; IHS: Leiker 6-11-0 72, Ewing 2-7-0 54, Julian 0-1-0 0.

Receiving — RHHS: Bischler 10-236, Green 5-75, Peck 1-2, Parades 1-(-1); IHS: Brimm 4-88, Smith 2-25, Bertie 1-7, Tucker 1-6.