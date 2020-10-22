Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and other big games from around the state.
Last week: 11-5
Overall: 83-22 (79.0%)
HOME TEAM IN CAPS
BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN NON-COUNTY GAMES ARE IN BOLD
Class 6A
DERBY 31, Maize South 22
Class 5A
Goddard 17, ANDOVER 14
Maize 38, HUTCHINSON 30
Class 4A
Andover Central 31, ARKANSAS CITY 7
MCPHERSON 28, Augusta 14
El Dorado 26, WINFIELD 14
Rose Hill 34, INDEPENDENCE 7
Buhler 35, CIRCLE 21
BISHOP MIEGE 27, Shawnee Mission Northwest 20
Class 3A
ANDALE 49, Wichita Collegiate 21
SOUTHEAST OF SALINE 24, Scott City 12
Class 2A
BELLE PLAINE 21, Douglass 14
Garden Plain 49, BLUESTEM 0
Class 1A
SEDGWICK 16, Conway Springs 14
ELKHART 40, Remington 14
Class 8M-I
UDALL 41, FLINTHILLS 34