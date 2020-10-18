With multiple teams in the county playing one another, the games were limited but the hits were big as Andover Central and El Dorado picked up big wins over rivals and Rose Hill’s impressive win. Plus, Augusta pitched their first shutout of the season.

Max Middleton – Andover

Middleton did everything he could on Friday night, rushing for 110 yards in the 7-0 loss to Andover Central. He had 87 of those yards in the second half. The Junior has ran for 778 yards and eight touchdowns on the season.

Chase White – Andover Central

While he didn’t throw for a touchdown, he also didn’t throw an interception while throwing for 186 yards in the 7-0 win over cross town rival Andover on Friday night. The senior has amassed over 1,000 yards passing (1,047).

Ryan Andrews – Augusta

The Senior has been a lock almost every week as he’s been as consistent as you can be for the Orioles. He ran for three touchdowns and had 121 yards on only nine carries in the 47-0 win over Abilene.

Ely Wilcox – Augusta

Two weeks in a row for Wilcox making the leader board. He scored a touchdown, rushed for 67 yards and helped hold the Abilene defense in check. Like Andrews on offense, Wilcox is the consistent player that keeps Augusta engaged defensively.

Zach Wittenberg – El Dorado

You knew Wittenberg would be back here once the Wildcats returned to action and boy did he. The Senior ran for 207 on a tapped-up ankle and scored four touchdowns in the 43-10 win over Circle. He has 735 yards and seven touchdowns this year.

Spencer Nolan – Rose Hill

In what was his last regular season game at home, Nolan made it count. The senior scored three touchdowns and ran for 131 yards in the 48-7 win over Winfield. He is averaging 102.5 yards per game in Rose Hill’s 4-game winning streak with nine touchdowns.

Andover Central Defense

They were here last week and this week they turned it up a notch. They shut out Andover and held them to under 200 yards of offense on the night. While last year’s defense may have been known by a name or two, this year it’s being done by committee and may be even better than last year.

Augusta Defense

Augusta’s defense put on a show in Abilene on Friday night. They only allowed 32 yards of total offense and forced four turnovers. For a defense which needed a big win like this, it’s coming at the right time as they’ve won straight games. It’s the right time to turn it on.

El Dorado’s offensive line (Dez Stitt, Gavin Bell, Levi Wittenberg, Brock Schell, Michael Riddle)

This offensive line may be the most underrated in the county. They’ve ran for 328.2 yards per game and Friday’s win vaulted El Dorado to third in the 4A West standings. They do it all with little recognition as most offensive lines do. Well, here’s a helmet sticker from me for the entire season.