Saturday

Oct 17, 2020 at 1:43 AM


FRIDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES


CITY


Cair Paravel 26, Cornerstone 8


Hayden 10, Perry-Lecompton 0


Manhattan 49, Topeka West 0


Seaman 28, Topeka High 0 (Thur.)


St. James Academy 48, Shawnee Heights 0


Washburn Rural 47, Highland Park 28


BIG SEVEN


Hiawatha 28, Royal Valley 14


Holton 41, Rock Creek 21


Nemaha Central 48, Riverside 8


Sabetha 41, Doniphan-Trumbull, Neb. 18


FLINT HILLS


Chase County 54, Udall 0


Mission Valley 38, McLouth 0


Osage City 42, Eureka 7


Uniontown 25, Central Heights 14


West Franklin 48, Jayhawk-Linn 20


LYON COUNTY


Burlingame 52, Maranatha 0


Colony-Crest 50, Southern Coffey 0


Hartford 62, Marais des Cygnes Valley 16


Lebo 70, Thunder Ridge 40


Madison 54, Flinthills 0


Olpe 61, Northern Heights 0


MID-EAST


Riley County 44, Concordia 23


Rossville 50, Silver Lake 35


Wabaunsee 59, Horton 8


NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS


Augusta 47, Abilene 0


Chapman 37, Council Grove 6


Fort Scott 22, Wamego 18


Marysville 20, Clay Cneter 0


NORTHEAST KANSAS


Jefferson North 52, Troy 3


Manhattan Eagles 58, Valley Falls 32


Maur Hill 37, St. Marys 14


Mid-Buchanan, Mo. 63, Atchison County 7


Pleasant Ridge 44, Oskaloosa 0


PIONEER


Baldwin 23, Santa Fe Trail 20


Burlington 54, Anderson County 14


Frontenac at Prairie View, Sat.


Girard at Iola, Sat.


Osawatomie 38, KC Ward 35


Wellsville 27, Humboldt 14


TWIN VALLEY


Axtell 58, Wetmore 12


Centralia 48, Lyndon 17


Clifton-Clyde 64, Argonia-Attica 16


Onaga 64, Blue Valley-Randolph 0


Valley Heights 56, Jackson Heights 15


AREA


Beloit-St. John’s 59, Lakeside 34


Canton-Galva 66, Solomon 0


Goddard 36, Salina Central 18


Junction City 62, Emporia 15


Lawrence 21, Olathe North 20


Little River 54, Herington 6


Louisburg 35, Ottawa 7


Minneapolis 34, Beloit 26


Newton 42, Salina South 41


Oakley 40, Sacred Heart 6


Paola 31, Eudora 26


Pittsburg 22, Atchison 9


Southeast-Saline 53, Smoky Valley 8


Tonganoxie 35, SM East 0


STATE


Andale 40, Clearwater 21


Andover Central 7, Andover 0


Ashland 74, Fowler 37 (Thur.)


Atwood 42, Oberlin 8


Basehor-Linwood 33, Lansing 26


Blue Valley 23, Blue Valley Southwest 12


Blue Valley West 31, Blue Valley North 28


Bucklin 56, Ingalls 32


Caldwell 42, South Barber 14


Caney Valley 44, Baxter Springs 0


Carroll 56, Miege 35


Central-Burden 66, Oxford 20


Central Plains 54, Hutchinson Central Christian 0


Cheney 42, Nickerson 6


Cheylin 46, Northern Valley 0 (Thur.)


Coffeyville 27, Chanute 24


Colgan 47, Erie 0


Columbus 38, Parsons 20


Conway Springs 57, Stanton County 0


Cunningham 52, Pawnee Heights 7 (Thur.)


DeSoto 35, Leavenworth 28


Eisenhower 37, Dodge City 30


El Dorado 43, Circle 10


Ellis 47, Southwestern Heights 14


Galena 51, Cherryvale 0


Garden Plain 55, Belle Plaine 24


Garden City 38, Ulysses 8


Golden Plains 56, Weskan 41 (Thur.)


Goodland 33, Russell 16


Haven 20, Hutchinson Trinity 18


Hesston 54, Wichita Trinity 13


Hill City 46, WaKeeney 0


Hillsboro 1, Lyons 0 (forfeit)


Hoisington 33, Norton 6


Holcomb 35, Pratt 22


Hoxie 50, Stockton 0


Hutchinson 42, Campus 28


Inman 54, Remington 13


Kapaun 1, Liberal 0 (forfeit)


KC Piper 14, Spring Hill 7


Kingman 81, Bluestem 0


Kinsley 46, St. John 0


Labette County 12, St. Michael the Archangel, Mo. 7


Lakin 22, Syracuse 16


Larned 48, Hugoton 18


Leoti 62, Spearville 12


Lincoln 26, Bennington 12


Macksville 66, Kiowa County 18


Maize 36, Derby 35


Maize South 21, Hays 20


Marion 22, Sterling 20


McPherson 52, Mulvane 0


Mill Valley 34, Olathe East 10


Minneola 1, Dighton 0 (forfeit)


Moscow 68, Deerfield 0 (Thur.)


Moundridge 56, Fairfield 0


Neodesha at Southeast-Cherokee, late


Ness City 48, Meade 0


Norwich 68, Stafford 22


Olathe West 34, SM South 8


Omaha Westside, Neb. 49, Aquinas 6


Osborne 1, Southern Cloud 0 (forfeit)


Osceola, Mo. 70, Yates Center 20


Oswego 68, West Elk 22


Otis-Bison 58, Chase 3


Peabody 80, South Haven 34


Phillipsburg 22, Ellsworth 21


Plainville 35, Ellinwood 7


Pleasanton 43, Northeast-Arma 14


Pratt-Skyline 44, LaCrosse 34


Pretty Prairie at Goessel, late


Rock Hills 50, Pike Valley 38


Rose Hill 48, Winfield 7


Scott City 28, Colby 0


Sedan 60, Cedar Vale-Dexter 12


Sedgwick, 52, Elkhart 21


Smith Center 46, Ell-Saline 13


SM Northwest 38, Gardner-Edgerton 35


SM West 33, SM North 14


South Central 1, Satanta 0 (forfeit)


South Gray 22, Hodgeman County 20


St. Francis 62, Wheatland-Grinnell 16


St. Paul 38, Chetopa 8


Sublette at Wichita Independent, late


Sylvan-Lucas 36, Wilson 6


TMP-Marian 16, Cimarron 12


Triplains-Brewster 50, Logan-Palco 48


Valley Center 27, Arkansas City 21


Victoria 58, Tescott 0


Wakefield 48, Centre 0


Wellington 27, Buhler 13


Wichita Collegiate 33, Halstead 0


Wichita Heights 51, Wichita South 0


Wichita Northwest 17, Wichita East 2


Wichita Southeast 55, Wichita North 0