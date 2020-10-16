Charles Chaney ChuckChaneyBCTG

Friday

Oct 16, 2020 at 2:18 PM


Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and other big games from around the state.


Last week: 15-0


Overall: 72-17 (82.8%)


HOME TEAM IN CAPS


BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN NON-COUNTY GAMES ARE IN BOLD


Class 6A


LAWRENCE 34, OLATHE NORTH 20


Derby 27, MAIZE 13


GARDEN CITY 35, Ulysses 28


Class 5A


Wichita Northwest 63, WICHITA EAST 10


Andover Central 22, ANDOVER 21


Hays 28, MAIZE SOUTH 20


Goddard Eisenhower 27, DODGE CITY 20


CLASS 4A


BISHOP MEIGE 40, Bishop Carroll 17


Perry Lecompton 28, TOPEKA HAYDEN 21


EL DORADO 18, Circle 15


ROSE HILL 35, Winfield 10


Augusta 28, ABILENE 7


Class 2A


KINGMAN 52, Bluestem 6


EUREKA 26, Osage City 14


Class 1A


LYNDON 14, Centralia 13


Class 8-MAN I


MADISON 55, FLINTHILLS 6