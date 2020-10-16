Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and other big games from around the state.
Last week: 15-0
Overall: 72-17 (82.8%)
HOME TEAM IN CAPS
BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN NON-COUNTY GAMES ARE IN BOLD
Class 6A
LAWRENCE 34, OLATHE NORTH 20
Derby 27, MAIZE 13
GARDEN CITY 35, Ulysses 28
Class 5A
Wichita Northwest 63, WICHITA EAST 10
Andover Central 22, ANDOVER 21
Hays 28, MAIZE SOUTH 20
Goddard Eisenhower 27, DODGE CITY 20
CLASS 4A
BISHOP MEIGE 40, Bishop Carroll 17
Perry Lecompton 28, TOPEKA HAYDEN 21
EL DORADO 18, Circle 15
ROSE HILL 35, Winfield 10
Augusta 28, ABILENE 7
Class 2A
KINGMAN 52, Bluestem 6
EUREKA 26, Osage City 14
Class 1A
LYNDON 14, Centralia 13
Class 8-MAN I
MADISON 55, FLINTHILLS 6