Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and other big games from around the state.

Last week: 15-0

Overall: 72-17 (82.8%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN NON-COUNTY GAMES ARE IN BOLD

Class 6A

LAWRENCE 34, OLATHE NORTH 20

Derby 27, MAIZE 13

GARDEN CITY 35, Ulysses 28

Class 5A

Wichita Northwest 63, WICHITA EAST 10

Andover Central 22, ANDOVER 21

Hays 28, MAIZE SOUTH 20

Goddard Eisenhower 27, DODGE CITY 20

CLASS 4A

BISHOP MEIGE 40, Bishop Carroll 17

Perry Lecompton 28, TOPEKA HAYDEN 21

EL DORADO 18, Circle 15

ROSE HILL 35, Winfield 10

Augusta 28, ABILENE 7

Class 2A

KINGMAN 52, Bluestem 6

EUREKA 26, Osage City 14

Class 1A

LYNDON 14, Centralia 13

Class 8-MAN I

MADISON 55, FLINTHILLS 6