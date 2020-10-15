BASKETBALL

NAIA Pre-Season

Top 25

WOMEN

RANK;LY (Div.);SCHOOL [FPV];RECORD;PTS

1;1 (I);Westmont (Calif.) [17];27-3;586

2;2 (I);Wayland Baptist (Texas) [4];31-2;563

3;2 (II);Marian (Ind.);31-3;545

4;4 (I);Campbellsville (Ky.);29-3;534

5;5 (I);The Master's (Calif.);29-3;529

6;3 (I);Oklahoma City;30-2;486

7;3 (II);Southeastern (Fla.);27-3;464

8;12 (II);Dordt (Iowa);24-8;438

9;8 (I);Shawnee State (Ohio);29-4;437

10;9 (I);Vanguard (Calif.);23-6;416

11;1 (II);Concordia (Neb.);32-2;413

12;5 (II);College of the Ozarks (Mo.);29-4;343

13;20 (I);Clarke (Iowa);25-7;327

14;6 (I);Bethel (Tenn.);29-4;302

14;21 (I);Thomas More (Ky.);22-10;302

16;8 (II);St. Francis (Ill.);29-5;276

17;6 (I);Central Methodist (Mo.);31-2;274

18;11 (I);Lyon (Ark.);29-3;268

19;10 (I);Talladega (Ala.);28-5;247

20;17 (I);Carroll (Mont.);21-10;198

21;15 (I);Columbia (Mo.);25-7;179

22;6 (II);Indiana Tech;30-4;155

23;9 (II);Saint Xavier (Ill.);29-5;154

24;10 (II);Morningside (Iowa);23-10;146

25;13 (I);Our Lady of the Lake (Texas);26-6;144

Receiving Votes: Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 122, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 102, Indiana Wesleyan 98, Bryan (Tenn.) 73, Loyola (La.) 71, Providence (Mont.) 50, WVU Tech (W.Va.) 42, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 27, Sterling (Kan.) 25, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 12, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 6, Union (Ky.) 4, Antelope Valley (Calif.) 3, Rust (Miss.) 3, Bushnell (Ore.) 3.

MEN

RANK;LY (Div.);SCHOOL [FPV];RECORD;PTS

1;1 (I);Georgetown (Ky.) [12];30-2;578

2;2 (I);Mid-America Christian (Okla.) [3];30-2;563

3;2 (II);Indiana Wesleyan [5];29-4;555

4;5 (I);William Penn (Iowa);30-3;512

5;6 (I);Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) [1];29-3;506

6;3 (I);LSU Shreveport (La.);29-3;498

7;3 (II);Morningside (Iowa);27-3;467

8;1 (II);College of Idaho;31-3;436

9;17 (I);Arizona Christian;25-8;426

10;9 (I);John Brown (Ark.);28-5;407

11;16 (I);Providence (Mont.);24-8;360

12;6 (II);Marian (Ind.);25-7;328

13;13 (I);LSU Alexandria (La.);25-6;293

14;5 (II);Ottawa (Kan.);28-6;283

15;14 (I);Cumberlands (Ky.);24-8;282

16;21 (I);Loyola (La.);23-10;278

17;4 (II);Olivet Nazarene (Ill.);30-3;268

18;4 (I);Dalton State (Ga.);30-3;257

19;19 (I);The Master's (Calif.);23-8;231

20;10 (I);Xavier (La.);27-6;193

21;12 (I);Carroll (Mont.);24-9;176

22;11 (I);SAGU (Texas);25-7;161

23;7 (II);Oregon Tech;26-7;149

24;16 (II);Union (Ky.);24-10;138

25;9 (II);Antelope Valley (Calif.);28-4;115

Others Receiving Votes: Thomas More (Ky.) 108, Westmont (Calif.) 107, Southeastern (Fla.) 97, Oklahoma Wesleyan 91, Saint Francis (Ind.) 67, Indiana Tech 55, Central Baptist (Ark.) 43, Washington Adventist (Md.) 39, Holy Cross (Ind.) 39, Faulkner (Ala.) 39, Bellevue (Neb.) 36, Indiana East (Ind.) 36, Park (Mo.) 35, Northwestern (Iowa) 31, Talladega (Ala.) 16, Dillard (La.) 9, Harris-Stowe State (Mo.) 7, Southern Oregon 4, Shawnee State (Ohio) 4, Cornerstone (Mich.) 4, Dordt (Iowa) 4.

KCAC Pre-Season Polls

WOMEN

Coaches

Sterling 139 (8 FPV)

Kansas Wesleyan 134 (5)

Bethany 119

Tabor 113

Bethel 94

Oklahoma Wesleyan 81

Friends 76

McPherson 66

Avila 59

Ottawa 40

Southwestern 40

Saint Mary 40

York 13

Media

Sterling 271 (14)

Kansas Wesleyan 257 (5)

Bethany 222

Tabor 218 (2)

Bethel 194

Oklahoma Wesleyan 167 (1)

Avila 166

Friends 140

McPherson 120

Southwestern 94

Ottawa 74

Saint Mary 56

York 23

MEN

Coaches

Oklahoma Wesleyan 126 (7)

Ottawa 119 (4)

Southwestern 111

Kansas Wesleyan 104 (1)

Bethel 92

McPherson 83

York 72

Friends 71

Bethany 40

Saint Mary 38

Avila 33

Tabor 33

Sterling 14

Media

Oklahoma Wesleyan 283 (19)

Ottawa 256 (3)

Southwestern 223

Kansas Wesleyan 205

Bethel 196

McPherson 179

Friends 169

York 122

Avila 98

Saint Mary 84

Bethany 75

Tabor 65

Sterling 47

VOLLEYBALL

Central Kansas League

Standings

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Smoky Valley;9–0;23–1

Hillsboro;7–2;18–3

Halstead;6–3;22–8

Nickerson;6–3;18–11

Hoisington;5–4;19–11

Lyons;5–4;17–10

Hesston;4–5;8–14

Pratt;2–7;9–15

Haven;1–8;3–18

Larned;0–9;1–30

GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. Dane Lawrence, Sam Griffith, Tom Pryor, Roman Mannibach -4.

2. Dave Mason, Dennis Frank, Jerry Schmidt -3.

3. Ed Hodge, Wil Besore, Wayne Stevens, Joe Ramos -3.

Closest to hole #3 — Wil Besore. Longest putt on #9 — Ed Hodge.

Next play — 1 p.m. Tuesday (note new start time).

Fan restrictions

for BC events

Fans will not be permitted at the following Bethel College athletic events:

• The Bethel men’s soccer game against McPherson at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Thresher Stadium.

• The Bethel Invitational cross country meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the BC cross country course.

According to the release, "This comes from an administrative decision to reflect the campus' current safety procedures following the report of on-campus COVID-19 positive test results last week. All student-athletes who participate in these events will continue to adhere to the symptom checking policies put in place by the KCAC and NAIA for the 2020-2021 sports season."

The events will be streamed at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bethelks/.

Changes made

for NHS events

For Newton High School and Chisholm Middle School events scheduled for Oct. 19 to 25, no spectators will be allowed.

The seventh- and eighth-grade football games Oct. 19 against Salina Lakewood have been moved to Fischer Field with a start time of 3:30 p.m. The freshman football game against Salina South Oct. 19 will start at about 6:45 p.m. The junior varsity football game has been canceled.

The Newton High School soccer and volleyball matches scheduled for Oct. 20 will take place as scheduled.

The sub-state volleyball tournament scheduled for Oct. 24 at Newton has been moved to Andover Central to accommodate spectators.

Events scheduled for Newton teams on the road will take place as scheduled and will follow the guidelines of the host school concerning spectators.

Events scheduled at Newton for the remainder of this week will take place as scheduled with current restrictions in place.

Home events will be streamed at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/newton-high-school-newton-ks.

Wichita selected

for NCAA events

WICHITA — The Wichita area was selected Wednesday for a pair of NCAA events.

INTRUST Bank Arena will host first- and second-round games for the 2025 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament.

"We’re thrilled to have an opportunity to host NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds for the third time in eight years," said Brad Pittman, senior associate athletic director at Wichita State University (WSU). "We’re grateful for the entities that pulled together to make this happen and look forward to another opportunity to showcase our university and community."

The arena is currently scheduled to host men’s first- and second-round games in 2021 and women’s regional semifinal and final games in 2022.

Hartman Arena in Park City will host the 2024 NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships.

"We are very excited to bring Division II championships to the Wichita community, not only for Newman University but for the MIAA conference, one of the premiere conferences in the country," said Joanna Pryor, athletic director of Newman University. "This opportunity will showcase our D2 student-athletes in a city that is known for its love of sports and athletic excellence. We're proud to be a host for these great events."

Hartman Arena will host the NAIA National Wrestling Championships March 5 and 6, 2021. Hartman Arena hosted the tournament in 2020.

Thunder signs

F Fournier

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder hockey team re-signed forward Stefan Fournier for the 2020-21 season.

Fournier also will serve as a player-assistant coach.

Entering his eighth season, Fournier has 79 goals with 56 assists in 310 games. He played 52 games with Wichita last season, scoring 24 goals with 18 assists. It was his most productive pro season.

Fournier has played with Hamilton, St. John’s, Springfield, Tucson and Syracuse of the American Hockey League; and Wheeling, Brampton, Kalamazoo, Orlando and Wichita of the ECHL.