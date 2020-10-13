Note: More stories at www.thekansan.com

Railer soccer

squad falls

MAIZE — The Newton High School boys’ soccer team fell to Maize 1-0 Tuesday in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play in Maize.

Scoring was not reported.

Maize improves to 11-2-1, 3-0-1 in league play. Newton drops to 7-6, 1-3 in league play.

Newton hosts Arkansas City at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

JV — Newton 2, Maize 0

Berean Academy

downs Emporia

EMPORIA — The Berean Academy boys’ soccer team downed Emporia 2-1 Tuesday in Emporia.

Scoring was not reported.

Emporia falls to 6-6-1. Berean Academy improves to 7-3-1 and hosts Classical School of Wichita-Wichita Central Christian at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Elbing.

Hesston splits

home triangular

HESSTON — The Hesston High School volleyball team split a pair of Central Kansas League dual meets Tuesday at home.

Hesston downed Pratt 25-22, 25-19; and fell to Smoky Valley 26-24, 25-18.

Smoky Valley downed Pratt 25-10, 25-16.

"We spent much of the Pratt match trading points, but served and passed well enough to be able to pull ahead at the end of each set," Hesston coach Jason Peters said. "Against Smoky Valley, we came out with great energy and took advantage of a number of their errors early in the first set, jumping out to a double-digit lead midway through the set. However, we tightened up and allowed them to get the momentum and come all the way back. After losing the first set, we started slow and had to play from behind the rest of the second set.

"Overall, we played well against a very talented Smoky Valley team. We have shown that we can compete with anyone we play this season, and if we can gain the confidence to close out those close sets, play with energy, and reduce our errors, we have the potential for an exciting finish to the season."

Smoky Valley is 23-1, 9-0 in CKL play to win the league title. Pratt is 9-15, 2-7 in the league.

Hesston is 8-14, ending CKL play 4-5.

Hesston plays Saturday in a quad at Clearwater. The Swathers host Lyons and Inman Tuesday.

Hesston tri

Hesston def. Pratt 25-22, 25-19

Smoky Valley def. Pratt 25-10, 25-16

Smoky Valley def. Hesston 26-24, 25-18

JV — Smoky Valley def. Hesston 26-24, 25-13; Hesston def. Pratt 25-14, 19-25, 15-12.

Goessel

splits duals

MOUNDRIDGE — Goessel and Moundridge split a volleyball double-dual meet Tuesday in Moundridge.

Goessel won the first match 20-25, 25-22, 25-21. Moundridge won the nightcap 25-18, 25-20.

Goessel is 16-12 and plays Saturday at the Wheat State League Tournament in Herington.

Moundridge is 18-12 and plays Saturday at the Heart of America League Tournament at Marion.

Bethel schedule

changes set

• The Bethel volleyball match scheduled for Saturday at McPherson with Southwestern has been postponed. Bethel will play at McPherson at 5 p.m. Oct. 23.

• The Bethel women’s soccer match scheduled for Friday at home against McPherson has been postponed. No make-up date has been set.

ECHL sets

start date

PRINCETON, N.J. — The ECHL has set a Dec. 11 start date for the 2010-11 season with a split-season format.

The Wichita Thunder, along with Allen, Florida, Greenville, Indy, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Orlando, Rapid City, South Carolina, Tulsa, Utah and Wheeling, will open Dec. 11 with a 72-game schedule.

Adirondack, Brampton, Cincinnati, Fort Wayne, Idaho, Kalamazoo, Maine, Newfoundland, Norfolk, Reading, Toledo and Worcester will open the season sometime in January with a 62-game schedule, "upon jurisdictional approval."

The Atlanta Gladiators have been granted a voluntary suspension from the 2020-21 season because of COVID-19 restrictions, expecting to return in 2021-22. All Atlanta players have been declared free agents for the upcoming season.

"The ECHL is excited to be able to confirm the beginning of the 2020-21 Season by working with our local health officials and the (Professional Hockey Players Association) to develop protocols for the safe return of our Players, fans, and employees," ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said. "The ECHL is getting back to hockey, as we all work together to bring live entertainment back to our communities."

"Our ECHL Members have been looking forward to getting back on the ice since March 16, and providing the fans with exciting hockey in a safe environment," PHPA Executive Director Larry Landon said. "I would like to thank Ryan Crelin, the ECHL Board of Governors and the commitment from our Return to Play Committee including Jake Flegel, Josh Holmstrom, Steven Kaunisto, Justin Taylor and Riley Weselowski."

The regular season is expected to end June 6, 2021.

League standings will be based on winning percentage. The post-season format will be announced at a later date.