Almost every team in the county won on Friday night, which is always a good thing. This week is going to have some premiere games but Friday night, despite multiple games being canceled by COVID-19, the standouts were great. There were so many groups of players, that we have multiple entire groups mentioned this week.

Here are the Week 6 top performers

Andover offensive line: (LT -Avery Fahnestock, LG - Maddox Bogner, C - AJ Piper, RG - Chandler Goodnight, RT - Nick Parker, TE - Ben Herrs)

The Trojans offensive line was on their A-game in their 35-27 win over Valley Center. They helped their running backs run for 386 yards on just over 7 yards per game. When the Trojans have their rushing game churning, it’s a tough train to stop.

Jack Bell – Andover Central

Bell was possessed on the defensive side of the ball and he was very much a factor on the offensive side, too. He led the Jaguars in receiving yards, catches and scored a 24-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. It’s what he did on defense that set him apart from everyone else. He had three interceptions, tying a school record. His 90-yard interception return for a touchdown gave him more points than the entire Salina Central defense combined.

Bryson Evans – Rose Hill

Evans was efficient as the Mulvane Wildcats had no answer for him. He went 11 of 16 for 208 yards and five touchdowns. The most important stat? The win. Rose Hill now has won three straight games for the first time since 2016. They are aiming for their fourth in a row on Friday night against Winfield. It would be the most since they won a State Title in 2011 when they won 13 straight games.

Circle’s defense

Another entire group of people. The defense only allowed 174 yards of total offense, and 74 of that came on the final two possession when the reserves were playing. They forced multiple turnovers and never led the flexbone offense of Nickerson find any rhythm.

Ely Wilcox – Augusta

Known for his defensive ability, the senior has been asked to step into other roles due to injury and he is excelling. He had two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving on Friday night in the wild 41-35 win over Winfield. Last week someone said I didn’t know football if I left Wilcox out. Ely more than enough to be included this week. One of the best defensive players in the county also had six tackles, two for loss and a sack.

Max Middleton – Andover

The Junior took Valley Center to school. He ran for 263 yards on 35 carries. He also scored three touchdowns in the 35-27 win. Any time you ask Middleton about his rushing, he defaults to his offensive line, who open holes so big, you could drive MAC trucks through them.

Jett Hand – Augusta

Augusta doesn’t have many quarterbacks showing their face on the top performers list as they don’t throw it very much. However, Hand made his few passes count. He went 7 of 11 for 105 yards in the win over Winfield. He threw three touchdowns, including two in the first half. He found the game winning touchdown pass with 17 seconds remaining.

Ashton Ngo – Andover

With all of the rushing Andover did, there was Ashton Ngo, barreling his way to the end zone and scoring a touchdown on 95 yards rushing. The senior is a nice uppercut for Middleton’s left hook.

Rose Hill Defense

The Rockets wanted to beat their rival and they did it on both sides of the ball. They allowed only 97 yards of total offense to Mulvane and four of those were rushing. They forced four turnovers and didn’t allow a touchdown until the game was well out of reach.

Ryan Andrews – Augusta

While Andrews did not score a touchdown, for might have been the first time this season, he did show up with his production. He only carried in 16 times in the win over Winfield. He ran for 146 yards, putting the rushing game on his back.

Trevor Kiser – Rose Hill

While Kiser was a beast defensively, recovering a fumble, he was putting himself and his offense in good spots by catching two touchdowns on five receptions for 106 yards. It’s the first 100-yard performance of the year for Kiser as Rose Hill has won three straight games.

Andover Central’s defense

The entire defense forced five turnovers and held Salina Central to only seven points. While Salina Central threw it later to try and get back into the game, they were hit consistently by the Jaguar defense. Andover Central’s defense accounted for three sacks and forced 16 incompletions. A week after Salina Central ran for over 300 yards, the Jaguars defense held the Mustangs to only 54 yards on 23 carries.

Jake Shaults - Circle

The senior had himself a ball game. He blocked one put that led to a Thunderbird touchdown and he had another interception he returned for an 89-yard score himself. He then caught a touchdown on a nice roll out to his side. He was a huge difference maker in the 47-18 win over Nickerson.

Luke McGinnis - Circle

The junior quarterback didn’t turn it over and led Circle to their first win of 2020 by contributing four touchdowns, one rushing and three passing. He finished the night with 184 yards of total offense.