Garden City High School’s volleyball team was on the road Saturday, competing in the McPherson Invitational. The Buffaloes completed the day with a 1-3 record, finishing in sixth place.

"We struggled in multiple areas of our game," GCHS head coach Trista Bailey said. "We weren’t able to pass as consistently as we have earlier in the season. Offensively, we couldn’t seem to get our hitters going."

GCHS opened pool play with a 25-21, 25-19 loss to Garden Plain.

Abby Ellermann, McKenna Jagels and Melody Flores each had three kills in the match while Symone Simmons added two and MiKayla Martinez had one. Gisselle Gutierrez had two service aces and Jagels and Flores each had one.

Simmons had two blocks in the match while Ellermann and Mya Cruz each had one. Cruz led the team in the match with seven digs, while Ellermann, Jesy Foster, Flores and Martinez each had five digs. Abby Parr had three digs in the game and Simmons added one.

McPherson defeated Garden City in the next match for the Buffaloes, 25-11, 25-14.

Jagels, Flores and Simmons led GCHS with three kills each, while Martinez added two. Jagels had the lone service ace for the Buffaloes.

Flores grabbed eight defensive digs in the match and Cruz had seven. Parr had two digs in the match as Jagels and Mya DelaCruz each had one. Simmons had two blocked in the match and Flores added one.

"Ultimately, we had way too many errors to put ourselves in a situation to win," Bailey said. "We would have 2-3 solid points and then follow that up with 2-3 errors. We were just really inconsistent."

Garden City’s lone win of the day came against Pittsburg. The Buffaloes won the match 25-18, 25-18, to finish out pool play.

Jagels led the team with seven kills for the offense while Ellerman finished with six. Simmons had four kills. Flores and Martinez each had three kills in the match. Gutierrez had one kill in the match.

GCHS’ service aces came back to life in the match, with Jagels leading the team in this category too with three. Foster finished the match with two aces while Gutierrez and Cruz each had one.

Ellermann ended the match with three blocks and Flores added two. Parr led the team with eight digs, and Jagles had six. Flores had three digs while Gutierrez and Cruz each had two. Ellermann and Simmons each had one dig in the match.

In the bracketed side of the invitational, going for fifth place, Garden City was knocked off by Nickerson, 25-18, 25-23.

Flores had the lone block in the match for the Buffaloes while Parr and Flores led the team in digs with five each. Foster and Cruz each had four digs while Jagels and DelaCruz each had two. Gutierrez and Martinez each had one dig.

Flores also led the team offensively with six kills as well as three service aces. Ellermann, Jagels and Simmons each had three kills in the match. Martinez added one kill. Parr had two aces in the match while Gutierrez and Foster each had one service ace.

"We did have some kids who got some quality experience (at McPherson) and I thought they played as well as we could have expected them to play," Bailey said. "I’m grateful we had the opportunity to get some of our younger kids some experience that will hopefully help us down the stretch."

That stretch begins on Saturday as Garden City travels to Great Bend for the Western Athletic Conference tournament.