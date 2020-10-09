Charles Chaney ChuckChaneyBCTG

Friday

Oct 9, 2020


Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and other big games from around the state.


Last week: 57-17 (77%)


HOME TEAM IN CAPS


BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN NON-COUNTY GAMES ARE IN BOLD


CLASS 6A


Lawrence 28, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 21


Class 5A


ANDOVER 14, Valley Center 8


Maize 32, MAIZE SOUTH 28


Goddard 42, NEWTON 35


Class 4A


ANDOVER CENTRAL 31, Salina Central 24


CIRCLE 18, Nickerson 14


ROSE HILL 35, Mulvane 7


AUGUSTA 28, Winfield 14


MCPHERSON 24, Buhler 21


Class 3A


Cheney 42, HOLCOMB 21


Wichita Collegiate 25, CLEARWATER 21


Halstead 21, HESSTON 20


Class 2A


Larned 30, BLUESTEM 12


Class 8-MAN I


Central Burden 40, FLINTHILLS 22


Class 8-MAN II


HANOVER 58, Clifton-Clyde 7