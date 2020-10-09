Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and other big games from around the state.
Last week: 57-17 (77%)
HOME TEAM IN CAPS
BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN NON-COUNTY GAMES ARE IN BOLD
CLASS 6A
Lawrence 28, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 21
Class 5A
ANDOVER 14, Valley Center 8
Maize 32, MAIZE SOUTH 28
Goddard 42, NEWTON 35
Class 4A
ANDOVER CENTRAL 31, Salina Central 24
CIRCLE 18, Nickerson 14
ROSE HILL 35, Mulvane 7
AUGUSTA 28, Winfield 14
MCPHERSON 24, Buhler 21
Class 3A
Cheney 42, HOLCOMB 21
Wichita Collegiate 25, CLEARWATER 21
Halstead 21, HESSTON 20
Class 2A
Larned 30, BLUESTEM 12
Class 8-MAN I
Central Burden 40, FLINTHILLS 22
Class 8-MAN II
HANOVER 58, Clifton-Clyde 7