Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and other big games from around the state.

Last week: 57-17 (77%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN NON-COUNTY GAMES ARE IN BOLD

CLASS 6A

Lawrence 28, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 21

Class 5A

ANDOVER 14, Valley Center 8

Maize 32, MAIZE SOUTH 28

Goddard 42, NEWTON 35

Class 4A

ANDOVER CENTRAL 31, Salina Central 24

CIRCLE 18, Nickerson 14

ROSE HILL 35, Mulvane 7

AUGUSTA 28, Winfield 14

MCPHERSON 24, Buhler 21

Class 3A

Cheney 42, HOLCOMB 21

Wichita Collegiate 25, CLEARWATER 21

Halstead 21, HESSTON 20

Class 2A

Larned 30, BLUESTEM 12

Class 8-MAN I

Central Burden 40, FLINTHILLS 22

Class 8-MAN II

HANOVER 58, Clifton-Clyde 7