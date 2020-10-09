With COVID-19 limiting attendance throughout the state, many schools have dipped into their savings or used booster clubs to purchase streaming packages and camera set ups. So, most games will be available online.

If the games are on the NFHS Network, they require a subscription, which $10.99 a month or $69.99 annually. It has Video on Demand services, so you can go back and re-watch those streamed games.

Here is how you can watch each week 5 games:

Valley Center at Andover: ($) https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/andover-high-school-andover-ks/gam6a346da488

Salina Central at Andover Central: ($) https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/andover-central-high-school-andover-ks/gama30332a285

Winfield at Augusta: ($) https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/augusta-high-school-augusta-ks/gamf25c681361

Mulvane at Rose Hill: ($) https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/rose-hill-high-school-rose-hill-ks/gam327833caf5

Nickerson at Circle: https://www.youtube.com/user/mrtarletsky/

Larned at Bluestem: none

Central Burden at Flinthills: none.