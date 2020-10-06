2020 has been wild for schedules and for Circle, it just took another quick turn.

The Circle Thunderbirds football team has been without football for the last two weeks due to COVID-19 and they are ready to get back on the gridiron. They were supposed to host Independence on Monday, Oct. 12, instead they will get Nickerson at 6 p.m. on the same day.

Nickerson made the announcement on twitter.

Varsity football schedule change.

The Panthers will play at Towanda-Circle on Monday, October 12th at 6 pm. @hutchsports @HutchPost @CatchItKansas @VypeKS @KSHSAA

— Nickerson AD (@AD_Nickerson) October 6, 2020

Circle has been in two of the three games they’ve played. A 16-14 loss to Chanute in Week 1 and the 20-12 loss to Augusta in Week 3 have been the heart breakers showing some of the turn around from year’s past.

They are right on the edge of pick up that first win.

Circle (0-3) will get their Homecoming against Nickerson, who is a Class 3A team, in a game where someone is getting their first win.

Nickerson is 0-4 on the year, with two undefeated opponents taking them out the last two games. They also were hit with the COVID-19, missing two weeks due COVID-19 as well. They were scheduled to play Hugoton and Larned during those weeks.

Nickerson announced on Oct. 1 there team would be in a quarantine and the earliest day they could play would be Oct. 10. The Monday date vs. Circle fits both teams.

Circle has missed their games against Mulvane and Winfield the previous two weeks. The schedule had been adjusted to give the team their required amount of practice before playing Independence but IHS appears to have backed out due to a potential outbreak of COVID-19.

Kick off is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at Circle High School. We will have your complete coverage here at ButlerCountyTimesGazette.com.