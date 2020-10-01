Charles Chaney ChuckChaneyBCTG

Thursday

Oct 1, 2020 at 3:15 PM


Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and other big games from around the state.


Last week: 44-11 (80%)


HOME TEAM IN CAPS


BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN NON-COUNTY GAMES ARE IN BOLD


Class 6A


LAWRENCE 30, Bishop Carroll 24


GARDNER-EDGERTON 31, Olathe North 28


WICHITA EAST 33, Wichita Heights 28


Class 5A


Hutchinson 17, ANDOVER 14


ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 35, Shawnee Mission Northwest 21


GODDARD 28, Goddard Eisenhower 21


Class 4A


Andover Central 38, VALLEY CENTER 20


Rose Hill 27, WELLINGTON 21


Buhler 33, AUGUSTA 20


Bishop Meige 42, ST. JAMES ACADEMY 34


Class 3A


Southeast of Saline 28, COLBY 17


ANDALE 40, Hesston 20


Class 2A


DOUGLASS 28, Kingman 26


BELLE PLAINE 42, Bluestem 6


Syracuse 22, CIMARRON 21


CLASS 1A


SMITH CENTER 35, Oakley 16


Sublette 26, ELKHART 18


Plainview 23, INMAN 20


Class 8-MAN I


CHASE COUNTY 56, Flinthills 8


Class 8-MAN II


Axtell 44, FRANKFORT 13