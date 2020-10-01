Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and other big games from around the state.
Last week: 44-11 (80%)
HOME TEAM IN CAPS
BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN NON-COUNTY GAMES ARE IN BOLD
Class 6A
LAWRENCE 30, Bishop Carroll 24
GARDNER-EDGERTON 31, Olathe North 28
WICHITA EAST 33, Wichita Heights 28
Class 5A
Hutchinson 17, ANDOVER 14
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 35, Shawnee Mission Northwest 21
GODDARD 28, Goddard Eisenhower 21
Class 4A
Andover Central 38, VALLEY CENTER 20
Rose Hill 27, WELLINGTON 21
Buhler 33, AUGUSTA 20
Bishop Meige 42, ST. JAMES ACADEMY 34
Class 3A
Southeast of Saline 28, COLBY 17
ANDALE 40, Hesston 20
Class 2A
DOUGLASS 28, Kingman 26
BELLE PLAINE 42, Bluestem 6
Syracuse 22, CIMARRON 21
CLASS 1A
SMITH CENTER 35, Oakley 16
Sublette 26, ELKHART 18
Plainview 23, INMAN 20
Class 8-MAN I
CHASE COUNTY 56, Flinthills 8
Class 8-MAN II
Axtell 44, FRANKFORT 13