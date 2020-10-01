Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and other big games from around the state.

Last week: 44-11 (80%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN NON-COUNTY GAMES ARE IN BOLD

Class 6A

LAWRENCE 30, Bishop Carroll 24

GARDNER-EDGERTON 31, Olathe North 28

WICHITA EAST 33, Wichita Heights 28

Class 5A

Hutchinson 17, ANDOVER 14

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 35, Shawnee Mission Northwest 21

GODDARD 28, Goddard Eisenhower 21

Class 4A

Andover Central 38, VALLEY CENTER 20

Rose Hill 27, WELLINGTON 21

Buhler 33, AUGUSTA 20

Bishop Meige 42, ST. JAMES ACADEMY 34

Class 3A

Southeast of Saline 28, COLBY 17

ANDALE 40, Hesston 20

Class 2A

DOUGLASS 28, Kingman 26

BELLE PLAINE 42, Bluestem 6

Syracuse 22, CIMARRON 21

CLASS 1A

SMITH CENTER 35, Oakley 16

Sublette 26, ELKHART 18

Plainview 23, INMAN 20

Class 8-MAN I

CHASE COUNTY 56, Flinthills 8

Class 8-MAN II

Axtell 44, FRANKFORT 13