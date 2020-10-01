The Augusta Orioles are on path right now. After losing to McPherson 2-0 over a week ago. They have been taking their aggression out on everyone in their path since.

That includes Winfield.

The Vikings were never really in a game that saw Augusta score twice in the first eight minutes to run away with the 10-0 win.

The Orioles now have won three straight games and are 9-1 on the year.

"I think that McPherson game kind of set us straight," Augusta head coach Dusty Buell said. "We’re on the right path now."

Winfield was already on the radar after scoring first in the earlier meeting this season. Augusta was ready and waiting for the second go-round.

"When they scored first on us last time," Senior Kyle Allman said. "We were ready to come out in this game."

Come out they did as the Orioles scored two goals in the first eight minutes of the game. First from Junior Kaden Kearney and the second one from Dominick Rios as Augusta went up 2-0 quickly.

Augusta went up 3-0 when Cooper Buell took a Winfield defender 1-on-1 down the left side to score the contested goal in the 16th minute.

Kearney’s second goal was a beauty as he took a corner into the box off the head and Kearney sent a screamer into the back of the next for the goal.

Payton Ball scored on a shot from outside the box to make it 5-0 in the 28th minute. Augusta had tried to place the ball into the box on a corner but the failed clearance by Winfield, led to the Ball goal.

"We do such a good job playing as a team and sharing the ball," Buell said. "It doesn’t matter who scores or how many, we just want to win."

Connor Inlow had a shot deflected into the goal on a rocket of his own with four seconds left in the first half to make it 6-0 Augusta at the break.

Braydon Wilcox slipped through the heart of the Winfield defense for the seventh goal in the 45th minute.

Kyle Allman saw little action on the night, stopping two major advances by Winfield. He had to come out to the penalty spot, sliding to stop an opportunity in the second half. It is the seventh clean sheet for the senior.

"We do such a good job of just holding everyone accountable," Allman said.

Anthony Orocio scored off a nice assist from Rios to make it 8-0. Then, Kearney made it a hat trick with the header on another corner in the 62nd minute and Ball’s last goal gave them the mercy win.

Ball has 27 goals on the season, with the school record (33) in his sights.

"I’m aware of the record," Ball said. "Winning is more important."

All eyes are watching as the match against Rose Hill is looming. The Rockets are 9-1 on the year and the feeling of two trains about to collide looms.

"It’s about the games in front of us," Kearney said. "Have to take care of those first."

The Orioles will play rival El Dorado at home on Monday, Oct. 5. That match is scheduled for a 6 p.m. due to the Wildcats not having a junior varsity squad.

"If we could, I’d line them up again tomorrow and go out and play," Buell said.

Winfield 0;0-0

Augusta 6;4-10