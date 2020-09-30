Head Jerry Treat did not make the trip to McPherson on Thursday night, but the Rose Hill boys soccer team didn’t miss a beat.

Matter of fact, after pulling a 4-0 shut out over McPherson High, Treat’s assistant coaches considered Thursday’s win to be the Rockets’ best performance this season.

"We want to raise the bar and hold each other accountable for becoming better players, and moving our skilled level up as the season goes," Rose Hill’s assistant coach Phil McNany said after the game.

The Rockets recorded 11 shots on goal, while the Bullpups settled for three, all three attempts came in the first half. At the 21st minute, The Rockets were on the board. Caden Dinkel rushed down the field, out beating McPherson’s goalkeeper, Kelvin Peterson, giving the senior, an easy goal.

Three minutes later, the Rockets scored again on a rocket launched goal by Gavin Strawn.

The second half became a defensive battle for both sides, but time was running out for McPherson. The Rockets stayed on top of the Bullpups the entire match, avoiding any shooting attempts made by McPherson. With less than 11 minutes left in the second half, Rose Hill added two more goals to close out the match.

The third goal was credited to Drew Leck at the 10:51 mark. Daylin Jantzen followed up with another goal off of Dinkel’s assist with less than four minutes left in the match. Peterson recorded seven saves for McPherson, while Temo Luna Berumen collected three saves.

"We came up with a game plan," McNany said. "They listened and followed through, and just the effort tonight was exceptional,".

With the win, Rose Hill extends its winning streak to six and now improves to 8-1 on the season. Rose Hill will host Buhler High School on Thursday at 7 p.m.