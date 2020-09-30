BUHLER, KANSAS – Payton Ball had a had trick and the Augusta Orioles beat the Buhler Crusaders on the road 5-0 on Tuesday night.

The Orioles improve to 8-1 on the year and now have won back-to-back games.

Ball’s goal was the first of five in the first half for Augusta. Payton Ball split two defenders and put the ball on net for the early goal. It was off and running for Augusta from there.

Brandon Anderson would add the second goal about the 24-minute mark, making it 2-0. The Orioles split the midfield and played a nice through ball to Anderson, who put a rocket off the hands of the keeper and into the back of the net.

Xander Robert’s pass that slipped through the hands of a pressing keeper landed at the feet of Ball, who had an open net to make it 3-0 late in the first half.

Junior Connor Inlow maybe had the goal of the match with a goal from 33 yards out to make it 4-0 in the first half. A nice pass from Anthony Orocio to set up the goalzo for Inlow.

After Ball scored again off another assists from Orocio, it gave Augusta the 5-0 lead at the break.

Ball has now scored 25 goals in their nine matches and is one of the top goal scorers in all divisions of the AVCTL.

The shutout for Augusta and Kyle Allman is their sixth cleansheet of the season.

The Orioles will now host Winfield (4-4-1) at Hillier Stadium on Thursday.

Augusta 5;0-6

Buhler 0;0-0