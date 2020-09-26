ROSE HILL, KANSAS – Spencer Nolan scored all four touchdowns for Rose Hill and the Rose Hill Rockets beat Augusta 28-26 to pick up their first win of the season.

Rose Hill improves to 1-3 on the year. While Augusta drops to 1-3.

"I told my kids we wanted to win with authority," Rose Hill head coach Lee Weber said. "However, a win is a win."

It was fast start for the Rockets. Following a good first defensive position, the special teams came up with a huge blocked punt, putting the Rockets in great field position at the Augusta 10-yard line.

Two plays later, senior half back, Spencer Nolan pounded it in from two yards out, to give the Rockets a 7-0 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Orioles were setup with great field position, taking over near midfield. On the drive, the Orioles went all run game, using a 25-yard run from Cannon Carey to set-up the 3-yard touchdown score from senior Ryan Andrews.

After a short kickoff by the Orioles, the Rockets started on their own 40-yard

and put together a run heavy drive themselves, with a 20-yard screen pass to Nolan, setting the Rockets up in the red zone.

Three plays later, the Rockets gave it back to Nolan, who sliced is way through the Orioles defense, for a 9- yard touchdown run, allowing Rose Hill to retake the lead, 14-7, with under two minutes left in the first quarter.

Two big pass plays from Jett Hand on the drive a 25-yard completion on 4th-and-14 and a 28-yard gain on a 3rd-and-7, kept the drive alive for the Orioles, where Holt Williams was able to run is way into the end zone to know that game at 14-14 with 8:29 to go in the first half.

On the following kickoff, Nolan burst through the Orioles for a 62-yard return, setting up Rose Hill in great field position at the Augusta 32. Three plays later, Nolan bounced to the outside en route to a 10-yard touchdown run, to give Rose Hill a 21-14 lead.

Late in the first half, Chase Green intercepted the Hand pass and returned for 50 yards, picking up a horse collar tackle along the way, to setup the Rockets at the Augusta 7-yard line. On the next play, Nolan bounced to the outside and powered his way through the Oriole defense, for a 7-yard touchdown run, extending the lead to 28-14 at the half.

The third quarter was a struggle for both offensives to find much success. Both teams were able to cross midfield, but were unable to do much else, until late in the quarter when Augusta continued to run the ball, with Andrews doing most of the heavy lifting, setting the Orioles up in the red zone.

On third down and seven, Hand gave the ball to Williams who dashed through the middle of the Rockets defense, to cut the lead to 28-20, as the extra point by Tyler Kohls was no good, heading to the fourth quarter.

Following the defense stand, Rose Hill drove down the field on the back of their running game, looking to salt away the victory. On fourth down from the Oriole 18-yard line, Zach Hoang missed the field goal, giving August life, with just under four minutes remaining.

Two plays after the missed field goal, Andrews took a screen pass from Hand 76 yards for the touchdown, cutting the Rockets lead to 28-26. August attempted the two-point conversion, and tried to run up the middle for it, but Andrews was stopped just short of the goal line, to preserve the Rose Hill lead.

On the kickoff, Augusta attempted a pooch kick just behind the front of the Rose Hill kick return team, but the Rockets corralled the ball at their own 35 with three minutes to go. Augusta’s defense held Rose Hill to a three-and-out, with the punt going into the end zone, giving Augusta the ball at their own 20, with 1:11 to go.

The Rockets’ defense came up with final stop, holding the Orioles to a turnover on downs to hold on.

"We’re still finding our identity and finding some wrinkles that fit," Weber said.

Rose Hill will now travel to take on the Wellington Crusaders on Friday, Oct. 2 to try and pick up back-to-back wins.

"Our kids will get up for the next two games, for sure," Weber said. "There is not a lot of love lost there."

Augusta 7;7;6;626

Rose Hill 14;14;0;028