McPHERSON — Two teams entered Thursday heading in opposite directions.

The Andover Central boys soccer team had lost four straight games, while McPherson was the owner of a three-game winning streak.

Andover Central ended two streaks with one win as the Jaguars defeated McPherson 3-0 Thursday night at McPherson Stadium.

Although the Jaguars were in the midst of a four-game skid, it wasn’t as though they were playing bad soccer.

With competitive losses to Maize, Derby, Campus, and Newton, Andover Central head coach Steven Huskey was proud of the way his team weathered the storm.

"To their credit, the boys never got down on themselves during the four-game skid," Huskey said. "It’s just unnatural for them because it’s never happened before. We knew we were in those games, we knew we should have won a couple, but mistakes get punished.

"It means a lot to get a clean sheet tonight."

Andover Central maintained possession for most of the night. Although the Jaguars did score three times, they hit the post on four more occasions.

"We finally made some aggressive runs instead of waiting for the play to develop," Huskey said. "We focused on that a lot in the last couple of practices. I thought our possession was great tonight. Credit to the boys, they were the one’s who solved it."

Andover Central scored its first goal 13 minutes into the game when Leo Wurth sent a centering pass to Blake Fimreite, who pushed it past McPherson keeper Kelvin Peterson through traffic.

Andover Central made it 2-0 on a ridiculous goal from Caden Spooner with 10 minutes left in the half. Spooner unloaded from the right sideline at the 15-yard line, and sent the ball into the top-left corner of the goal.

Colton Ruggles added the third Andover Central goal 13 minutes into the second half for insurance. The Jaguars finished with four shots on goal, although the four shots that hit the post or the crossbar did not count toward that total.

"A lot of credit goes to Andover Central," McPherson head coach Chris Adrian said. "This will be a good game to learn from and to study."

Despite the loss, Adrian said he liked the mindset of his team.

"They came into this game expecting to win," Adrian said. "At the start of the season, that wasn’t the case, so that’s definitely getting better."

Andover Central evens its record at 4-4 and hosts Goddard-Eisenhower on Tuesday.

McPherson drops to 4-5 on the season and will host league-foe Rose Hill on Tuesday.

"It’s going to be another physically demanding game, that’s something you always know playing Rose Hill," Adrian said.