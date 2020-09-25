The Butler County Health Department made the recommendation to cancel tonight’s Circle game at Mulvane and the school districts are agreeing to do so.

It becomes the second game to be officially affected by COVID-19 in the county, as Andover Central canceled their game in Week 2 at Buhler due to a player coming down with COVID-19.

It is not Circle’s first scare with the pandemic, as they played against Chanute, who had a player test positive with the virus in Week 1. However, no T-Birds were infected and Circle played McPherson the following week.

Chanute has not played since Week 2 due to an outbreak within their football program.

On Thursday night, Circle sent out on social media a memo, stating they were notified of at least one positive case within the district and appropriate steps were being made.

"The purpose of this letter is to inform you that a person at Circle High School has tested positive for the Coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Parents and guardians will be notified if their child is a close contact that needs to be quarantined. If you do not receive a notification from the school or local health department, no one in your family will need to quarantine."

Circle (0-2) was looking to pick up their first win against a Mulvane team that had been struggling all season long. The T-Birds had dropped some close games and were due for a big time win.

There has been other non-football related sports cancellations due to COVID-19 in the county, as the El Dorado boy’s soccer team is currently in a quarantine due to an infected student.

Andover has seen two future games, both Week 5 games canceled due to either a season cancellation (Wichita USD 259) or to a quarantine (Campus).