Newton Kansan

Friday

Sep 25, 2020 at 11:35 AM


TOPEKA — The Kansas State High School Activities Association released its classifications for the 2020-21 school year, used for all sports and activities except football.


The classifications are based on enrollment of ninth through 12th graders taken Sept. 21.


The only area school which had a change in classification was Berean Academy, which moved up from Class 1A to Class 2A. Berean has an enrollment of 111.


This is the second year where the KSHSAA has gone to 36 schools in each of the top three classes (6A, 5A and 4A), 64 schools each in 3A and 2A and the remainder going to 1A.


Newton remains in Class 5A at 1,027, 12th highest overall in the class and 48th highest in the state.


Hesston remains in Class 3A at 246, followed by Halstead at 233.


Remington remains in Class 2A at 150, followed by Sedgwick at 140, Moundridge at 117 and Berean Academy.


Goessel is the largest Class 1A school at 104, followed by Burrton at 66 and Peabody-Burns at 65.


The largest school in Kansas is Wichita East at 2,397. The smallest is Healy at 10.


Football classifications are done every two years and will next be done in September of 2021.


The complete classifications list is below:


Class 6A


Member Schools: 36


Range: 2,397-1,361


Wichita East 2,397


Wichita North 2,255


Derby 2,185


Wichita Southeast 2,171


Garden City 2,123


Dodge City 1,966


Olathe East 1,951


Olathe North 1,946


Olathe South 1,939


Washburn Rural 1,879


Olathe Northwest 1,859


Manhattan 1,837


Lawrence Free State 1,824


Wichita South 1,798


Campus 1,779


Shawnee Mission East 1,708


Gardner-Edgerton 1,703


Kansas City Wyandotte 1,698


Shawnee Mission Northwest 1,638


Topeka 1,634


Shawnee Mission West 1,631


Olathe West 1,629


Lawrence 1,625


Blue Valley West 1,580


Blue Valley Northwest 1,577


Blue Valley 1,560


Shawnee Mission North 1,540


Blue Valley North 1,506


Kansas City J.C. Harmon 1,488


Shawnee Mission South 1,468


Junction City 1,459


Hutchinson 1,430


Wichita Heights 1,422


Liberal 1,397


Wichita Northwest 1,364


Wichita West 1,361


Class 5A


Member Schools: 36


Range: 1,306-733


Mill Valley 1,306


Leavenworth 1,263


Emporia 1,236


Topeka Seaman 1,180


Shawnee Heights 1,159


Wichita Bishop Carroll 1,159


Maize 1,150


Topeka West 1,118


Maize South 1,116


Salina South 1,088


Blue Valley Southwest 1,060


NEWTON 1,027


Kansas City Washington 1,017


De Soto 1,011


Kansas City Turner 981


Salina Central 974


Goddard Eisenhower 972


Topeka Highland Park 967


Valley Center 962


Kansas City F.L. Schlagle 899


Andover 897


Kansas City Sumner Academy 897


Lansing 896


Spring Hill 892


Overland Park St. Thomas Aquinas 883


Wichita Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 874


Pittsburg 872


Great Bend 868


Hays 846


Lenexa St. James Academy 835


Bonner Springs 832


Goddard 817


Arkansas City 780


Andover Central 757


Basehor-Linwood 755


Kansas City Piper 733


Class 4A


Member Schools: 36


Range: 707-314


McPherson 707


Ottawa 698


Buhler 662


Shawnee Mission Bishop Miege 649


Augusta 647


Winfield 631


Tonganoxie 618


Independence 608


Paola 594


Chanute 592


Towanda Circle 579


Fort Scott 562


Louisburg 562


Eudora 538


Mulvane 534


Coffeyville Field Kindley 526


Labette County 494


Atchison 486


Abilene 474


El Dorado 473


Wamego 470


Rose Hill 462


Wellington 462


Ulysses 430


Baldwin 413


Parsons 402


Andale 372


Topeka Hayden 356


Iola 352


Clearwater 337


Nickerson 333


Clay Center Community 332


Pratt 326


Chapman 325


Holton 319


Concordia 314


Class 3A


Member Schools: 64


Range: 309-173


Kansas City Bishop Ward 309


Wichita Trinity Academy 308


Girard 305


Rock Creek 305


Anderson County 296


Hugoton 295


Columbus 289


Jefferson West 284


Holcomb 277


Frontenac 274


Hiawatha 272


Scott Community 272


Burlington 268


Royal Valley 267


Santa Fe Trail 265


Osawatomie 263


Prairie View 262


Wichita Collegiate 255


Larned 252


Perry-Lecompton 251


Baxter Springs 250


Colby 249


Smoky Valley 248


Galena 247


Goodland 246


HESSTON 246


Cherryvale 242


Cheney 240


Marysville 238


HALSTEAD 233


Sabetha 230


Russell 227


Wellsville 225


Southeast of Saline 222


Council Grove 219


Hoisington 219


Cimarron 217


Pleasant Ridge 217


Haven 215


Caney Valley 212


Lyons 212


Osage City 212


Nemaha Central 211


Beloit 210


Riverton 209


Silver Lake 205


Chaparral 203


Riley County 203


Fredonia 201


West Franklin 192


Eureka 190


Norton Community 185


Douglass 184


Neodesha 184


Phillipsburg 181


St. Marys 178


Rossville 177


Southwestern Heights 176


Oskaloosa 176


Hays Thomas More Prep-Marian 175


Minneapolis 175


Ellsworth 174


Kingman 174


Lakin 173


Class 2A


Member Schools: 64


Range: 169-104


Hillsboro 169


Garden Plain 168


Riverside 168


Atchison Maur Hill-Mount Academy167


Belle Plaine 165


Jayhawk Linn 157


Erie 156


Bluestem 155


Olathe Heritage Christian Academy155


McLouth 154


Atchison County Community 153


Humboldt 150


REMINGTON 150


Sterling 148


Cherokee Southeast 147


Conway Springs 147


Pittsburg St. Mary’s-Colgan 146


Mission Valley 144


Horton 144


Kansas City Christian 142


Syracuse 141


Republic County 140


Ell-Saline 140


SEDGWICK 140


Jefferson County North 140


Ellis 137


Hutchinson Trinity Catholic 137


Central Heights 137


Arma Northeast 134


Wabaunsee 133


Ellinwood 133


Oakley 133


Marion 132


Hoxie 130


Uniontown 130


Inman 128


Herington 126


Lawrence Bishop Seabury Academy126


Hill City 123


Stanton County 123


Sublette 123


West Elk 122


Lyndon 122


Salina Sacred Heart 122


Yates Center 122


Plainville 121


Bennington 119


Smith Center 119


Medicine Lodge 117


MOUNDRIDGE 117


Wichita Independent 116


Northern Heights 115


Wichita County 115


Sedan 115


Valley Falls 115


Pleasanton 113


Elkhart 112


BEREAN ACADEMY 111


Valley Heights 109


Chase County 107


Trego Community 107


Washington County 107


Shawnee Maranatha Christian Academy106


Spearville 104


Class 1A


Member Schools: 118


Range: 104-10


GOESSEL 104


Stockton 102


Udall 102


Burlingame 101


Skyline 100


Ness City 97


Central of Burden 96


Olpe 95


Solomon 95


Clifton-Clyde 94


South Gray 94


Pretty Prairie 94


Rawlins County 93


La Crosse 93


Little River 93


Decatur Community 93


Oswego 93


Flinthills 93


Topeka Cair Paravel Latin School93


Canton-Galva 91


Jackson Heights 91


Hodgeman County 91


St. John-Hudson 91


Meade 90


Oxford 90


Sylvan-Lucas Unified 88


Classical School Of Wichita 88


Lincoln 87


Troy 87


Kinsley 85


Kiowa County 84


Doniphan West 83


Satanta 83


Minneola 81


Bucklin 80


Quinter 80


Victoria 80


Centralia 79


Rock Hills 78


Colony-Crest 77


Lakeside 77


Fairfield 77


Lebo 77


Macksville 77


Onaga 77


Ingalls 75


Frankfort 74


Caldwell 73


Thunder Ridge 73


Norwich 73


Osborne 73


South Central 72


Centre 69


Madison 69


Wallace County 69


St. Francis 69


St. Paul 68


BURRTON 66


Central Plains 66


PEABODY-BURNS 65


Dexter 64


Marmaton Valley 64


Elyria Christian 63


Marais Des Cygnes Valley 63


Dighton 62


Hanover 62


Pike Valley 62


Wakefield 61


Hutchinson Central Christian 59


Otis-Bison 59


South Haven 59


Altoona-Midway 58


Golden Plains 58


Hartford 57


Stafford 57


Southern Coffey County 55


Linn 55


Ashland 54


Randolph Blue Valley 54


Chetopa 53


Greeley County 53


Attica 51


Northern Valley 50


Cunningham 49


Waverly 49


Beloit St. John's 48


Wheatland-Grinnell 48


South Barber 48


Argonia 46


Cedar Vale 46


Chase 45


Rolla 44


Pawnee Heights 43


Wetmore 42


Wichita Central Christian Academy 42


Axtell 40


Cheylin 40


White City 39


Hope 38


Logan 36


Moscow 36


Deerfield 35


Tescott 35


Wilson 34


Brewster 32


Weskan 32


Palco 30


Western Plains 30


Fowler 28


Glasco 27


Elk Valley 25


Natoma 25


Hamilton 23


Junction City St. Xavier 23


Miltonvale 23


Winona-Triplains 22


Tipton Catholic 14


Healy 10