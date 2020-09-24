VALLEY CENTER — The Berean Academy soccer team couldn’t generate much attack in a 2-0 loss to Valley Center Thursday at the Valley Center District Stadium.

The Hornets dominated on possession for most of the game. The Warriors were able to make a few runs in the second half, but was outshot 19-3 for the game.

"They did a good job of possessing it and we’ve been struggling with that a bit lately," Berean Academy coach Russ Busenitz said. "We’re struggling to play together I guess. A little bit seems like energy. We were lacking some energy out there. The main thing is we have to work hard in practice and trying to be better. We had a couple thing this week we’ve been focusing on, and we still need to focus on to improve. We don’t play on artificial turf all the time. The game is a little different on artificial turf. We have to make the adjustments."

The Hornets scored in the 43rd minute on a Bryden Schmidt breakaway on a long through ball from Antonio Tanguma. Cade Martin scored less than 12 minutes later on a 26-yard direct kick.

Valley Center had about a 70-30 advantage on possession in the first half. The Warriors were outshot 9-1 in the period.

Jon Hoover had 16 saves in goal for Berean Academy. Isaiah Stokes had three saves for Valley Center for the clean sheet win.

"(Hoover)’s been good back there for us," Busenitz said. "I appreciate his hard work. He hasn’t played there in high school until this year. He’s been hanging in there. That was a bright spot tonight."

Valley Center improves to 3-5, winning three of the last four games. Berean falls to 4-2-1 and plays the Wichita Warriors Homeschool team at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Wichita AYSO Fields. Berean beat Wichita Homeschool 1-0 in the season opener in Elbing.

"We’re learning as a team," Busenitz said. "We’ve had some illness and some injury. Because of that, we’re a little short this week and last week. That forces you to move some people around. It’s hard to get some continuity. Hopefully that will improve with more practice time."