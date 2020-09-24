With COVID-19 limiting attendance throughout the state, many schools have dipped into their savings or used booster clubs to purchase streaming packages and camera set ups. So, most games will be available online.

If the games are on the NFHS Network, they require a subscription, which $10.99 a month or $69.99 annually. It has Video on Demand services, so you can go back and re-watch those streamed games.

Here is how you can watch each week 4 games:

Andover at Goddard Eisenhower: ($) https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/goddard-high-school-goddard-ks/gam7cfa6a32d7

Augusta at Rose Hill: ($) https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/rose-hill-high-school-rose-hill-ks/gam0cd8d07d8c

Buhler at El Dorado: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHlMQMaMJr3rqWuIvMQQ3Sg/featured

Chaparral at Bluestem: none.

Circle at Mulvane: ($) https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/mulvane-high-school-mulvane-ks/gamf103f62b01

Garden Plain at Douglass: Radio: https://dhsbulldogradio.com/

Goddard at Andover Central: ($) https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/andover-central-high-school-andover-ks/gamf1fd4f72d2

Oxford at Flinthills: https://www.facebook.com/FlinthillsUSD492/

Christ Prep Academy at Remington: ($) https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/remington-high-school-whitewater-ks