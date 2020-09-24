Class 3A, District 7

Wichita Collegiate (3-0) @ Hesston (3-0)

The Class 3A "District of Death" (District 7) has a combined record of 15-3 entering district play.

Both Hesston and Collegiate enter play unbeaten. Wichita Collegiate is coming off a 34-31 overtime win over Rose Hill. Hesston stopped Pratt 24-15 last week on the road.

Collegiate is led by Wesley Fair with 51 carries for 460 yards and seven touchdowns. Fair has hit 12 of 20 passes for 150 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Hesston’s Ryan Eilert has hit 46 of 78 passes for 637 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. Eilert has 96 rushing yards with four touchdowns. Nick Arnold has 196 yards rushing. Ben Bollinger has 298 receiving yards. Brady Cox has 184 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Andale (3-0) @ Halstead (2-1)

Andale opens the defense of its Class 3A state title with a district game at Halstead. Andale is on a 16-game winning streak and enters district play with a 63-7 win over Wellington.

The Indians have outscored its opponents 184-17 this season.

Halstead lost to Hoisington 32-22 in Central Kansas League play.

Lakin Farmer leads Halstead with 597 yards rushing with seven touchdowns. Doug Grider has 38 total tackles, followed by Kaleb Wise with 27.

Class 1A, District 4

Sedgwick (3-0) @ Stanton County (0-3)

NOTE: The game time has been changed to 6 p.m. A fifth quarter of JV play will immediately follow the game.

Sedgwick is coming off a 35-7 win over Jefferson West, a replacement opponent when Sublette could not field a team. Sedgwick will be awarded a forfeit win in district play, the second given to the Cardinals this season.

Stanton County is coming off a 27-0 loss to Syracuse.

Christ Prep (2-1) @ Remington (3-0)

Remington was supposed to play at Sublette, which had to suspend play because of COVID-19. Christ Prep of Lenexa will be brought in as a substitute opponent. Remington will get a forfeit win in district play.

Remington is coming off a 55-30 win over Wichita Independent. Christ Prep downed Royal Valley 42-12. The sole loss for the Patriots is against Kansas City (Mo.) Center 21-12.

Chris Prep is led by Joshua Dereskiewicz, who has hit 23 of 36 passes for 320 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Sway Jenkins has 269 rushing yards with six touchdowns. Jonathan Layman has 169 receiving yards.

Eight-Man I, District 5

Moundridge (1-2) @ Medicine Lodge (0-2)

Moundridge "won" the Heart of America League eight-man title, downing the league’s only other HOAL eight-man team Bennington 48-38.

Medicine Lodge fell to Macksville 46-36 last week.

Medicine Lodge is led by Chance Winter, who has hit 22 of 45 passes for 401 yards with three touchdowns. Winter also has three rushing touchdowns. Ayden Edwards has 117 yards rushing with three touchdowns. Edwards has 104 receiving yards. Theron Wedel has 153 receiving yards with a touchdown.

Attica-Argonia (3-0) @ Goessel (1-2)

Attica-Argonia has outscored its opponents 158-0 this season, coming off a 62-0 win over Oxford last week. The Titans have played in the second half once this season, a 46-0 win over Norwich.

Goessel fell to Little River 64-18.

Goessel’s Grant Bryant has 162 passing yards and two touchdowns and 98 rushing yards with two touchdowns. Jake Wiens has 90 rushing yards and a touchdown. Nate Zogleman has 128 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Cade Duerksen has 77 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

The Titans are led by Xander Newberry, who has hit 18 of 23 passes for 345 yards with six touchdowns. Newberry has three rushing touchdowns. Blake Goodman has 276 rushing yards with seven touchdowns. Noah Phillips has 218 receiving yards with five touchdowns.

Non League

Tescott (0-3) @ Peabody-Burns (1-2)

Peabody-Burns edged Stafford 64-62 to open district play. Tescott is 0-3 after a 70-22 loss to Wilson.

Peabody-Burns is led by Philip Young with 206 passing yards and two touchdowns and 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Noah Reynolds has 260 rushing yards. Jake Partridge has 103 receiving yards with a touchdown.

Six-Man

Heart of the Plains

Burrton (1-2) @ Cunningham (3-0)

This is a clash of the sole HOPL six-man teams. Burrton is coming off a 49-7 loss to Moscow. Cunnigham downed Fowler 40-6 last week.

Burrton’s Leif Hernandez has 161 passing yards with two touchdowns, 63 rushing yards with two touchdowns and 110 receiving yards with three touchdowns. Alex Dick has 166 passing yards with four touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns.