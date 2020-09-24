Ark Valley-
Chisholm Trail League
Division I
;Division;Overall
;W;L;W:L
Maize;2;0;3;0
Hutchinson;1;0;3;0
Derby;1;0;2;1
Maize South;1;1;2;1
S.South;1;1;1;2
Campus;0;2;1;2
Newton;0;2;0;3
Division II
;Division;Overall
;W;L;W:L
Goddard;2;0;3;0
Andover;2;0;2;1
And.Central;1;0;2;0
G.Eisenhower;1;1;1;2
Valley Ctr.;0;1;1;2
Ark.City;0;2;1;2
S.Central;0;2;0;3
Division III
;Division;Overall
;W;L;W:L
McPherson;1;0;3;0
El Dorado;1;0;2;1
Buhler;1;0;1;1
Augusta;1;1;1;2
Winfield;0;1;1;2
Circle;0;2;0;3
Division IV
;Division;Overall
;W;L;W:L
Andale;3;0;3;0
Clearwater;3;0;3;0
W.Collegiate;3;0;3;0
Mulvane;0;3;0;3
Rose Hill;0;3;0;3
Wellington;0;3;0;3
Central Kansas League
;League;Overall
;W;L;W:L
Hesston;3;0;3;0
Hoisington;3;0;3;0
Halstead;2;1;2;1
Haven;2;1;2;1
Hillsboro;1;2;1;2
Larned;1;2;1;2
Smoky Valley;1;2;1;2
Lyons;0;1;0;1
Pratt;0;2;1;2
Nickerson;0;2;0;2
Heart of America
11-man
;League;Overall
;W;L;W:L
H.Trinity;1;0;3;0
Sedgwick;1;0;3;0
Ell-Saline;1;0;2;1
Remington;0;0;1;2
Inman;0;1;2;1
Marion;0;1;0;3
Sterling;0;1;0;3
Heart of America
8-man
;League;Overall
;W;L;W:L
Moundridge;1;0;1;2
Bennington;0;1;1;2
Wheat State League
8-man
;League;Overall
;W;L;W:L
Solomon;3;0;3;0
Little River;2;0;2;1
Canton-Galva;1;0;3;0
Herington;2;1;2;1
Goessel;1;2;1;2
Peabody-Burns;0;1;1;2
Wakefield;0;1;0;3
Centre;0;2;0;2
Rural Vista;0;3;0;3
Heart of the Plains
6-man
;League;Overall
;W;L;W:L
Cunningham;0;0;3;0
Burrton;0;0;1;2
KSHSAA Districts
Class 5A West
;W;L;TB
Goddard;3;0;+12
Hays;3;0;+11
Maize;3;0;+11
Hutchinson;3;0;+3
Wichita Northwest;2;0;+13
Wichita Heights;1;0;+10
Maize South;2;1;+8
Kapaun-Mt. Carmel;2;1;+7
Andover;2;1;+4
Bishop Carroll;2;1;-3
Salina South;1;2;-4
G.Eisenhower;1;2;-7
Valley Center;1;2;-9
Salina Central;0;3;-6
Newton;0;3;-8
Liberal;0;3;-12
Class 3A, District 7
(top 4 to playoffs)
;District;Overall
;W;L;TB;W;L
Andale;0;0;0;3;0
Clearwater;0;0;0;3;0
Hesston;0;0;0;3;0
W.Collegiate;0;0;0;3;0
Halstead;0;0;0;2;1
W.Trinity Acad.;0;0;0;1;2
Class 1A, District 4
;District;Overall
;W;L;TB;W;L
Conway Springs;2;0;+14;2;1
Sedgwick;2;0;+1;3;0
Sublette;1;1;+6;1;2
Remington;1;1;0;1;2
Elkhart;0;1;-7;0;3
Stanton Co.;0;1;-7;0;3
W.Independent;0;2;-7;0;3
8-Man I, District 5
(top 4 to playoffs)
;District;Overall
;W;L;TB;W;L
Attica-Argonia;0;0;0;3;0
Goessel;0;0;0;1;2
Moundridge;0;0;0;1;2
Medicine Lodge;0;0;0;0;2
Fairfield;0;0;0;0;3
Pretty Prairie;0;0;0;0;3
8-Man II, District 6
(top 4 to playoffs)
;District;Overall
;W;L;TB;W;L
Caldwell;2;0;+21;3;0
South Barber;1;1;+10;1;2
H.Cent.Chr.;1;1;0;2;1
Norwich;1;1;-10;1;2
Peabody-Burns;1;1;-10;1;2
Stafford;0;1;-2;2;1
South Haven;0;1;-21;1;2
6-Man
(Non-KSHSAA, Playoff structure TBA)
;W;L
Ashland;3;0
Cunningham;3;0
Moscow;3;0
Cheylin;2;0
Natoma;2;0
Weskan;1;1
Burrton;1;2
Golden Plains;1;2
Northern Valley;1;2
Pawnee Heights;1;2
Rolla;1;2
Deerfield;0;3
Fowler;0;3
Greeley Co.;0;3