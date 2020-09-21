The 2019-20 Butler County Player of the year, Jack Johnson made his decision on Monday afternoon where he will play the next four years, choosing Dallas Baptist.

"They recruited me the hardest out of everyone," Johnson said. "They were the first ones to offer me."

Persistence has paid off for Patriots.

Johnson, a guard for the Andover Trojans, had his pick of schools but chose DBU over has really flourished even more over the summer through the MAYB and AAU circuits.

Johnson chose Dallas Baptist over Abilene Christian and Emporia State.

"The biggest reason why I want to go to DBU is to win championships," Johnson said. "I believe we will be able to do that."

The senior has been a staple in the Trojan lineup for the first three years of school, eventually becoming the focal point on offense. He led Andover to an undefeated 23-0 season last year before COVID-19 derailed everyone’s season.

After averaging 15.1 points as a sophomore, Johnson saw his production jump as he almost averaged 20 points per game (19.1). He was a sharp shooting threat from any where on the court, as he shot 39 percent from the arc on 6.7 threes per game.

"The deciding factor was really my official visit when I got to meet the whole coaching staff and the team," Johnson said. I really liked the guys on the team and the coaches are great."

Johnson and the Trojans surprised many last season to start the season as they beat McPherson with an onslaught of threes to start the season. It would be a precursor of things to come for Andover as they rolled through their schedule.

Andover clawed back from multiple double digits deficits throughout the season, showing resiliency and Johnson’s calm demeanor can be attributed to that.

Johnson is one of three juniors who started on the undefeated team, along with Kaleb Gaddis and Isaiah Maikori.

While the Trojans have unfinished business in 2020-21 season, Johnson chose to get his college decision out of the way and to focus on the upcoming season.

Johnson was a 2020 consensus All-State selection and is considered a top 10 player in the 2021 class by Prep Hoops Kansas. He was a preseason all-county selection and followed that up with the Player of the Year award in March.