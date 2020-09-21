The El Dorado boy’s soccer team will have to wait two weeks to get back on the pitch.

The school announced on Tuesday the soccer team has been advise to quarantine by county health officials.

Due to potential COVID-19 exposure, our EHS soccer team has been advised to quarantine by the Butler County Health Department. All EHS soccer games scheduled for September 21 through October 2 have been postponed. We will try our best to reschedule them.

The numbers for the soccer team are low as it is, with the junior varsity matches being canceled.

El Dorado was scheduled to play at Chanute on Monday night and at Buhler on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Other games El Dorado will be missing is home matches against Winfield and Circle, a rematch of last year’s Class 4A playoffs.

